South Africa: Pp102 - Democracy and Its Discontented: What Drives Demand for Democracy in South Africa?

Citizens' attitudes toward democracy still hinge on government performance.

Key findings

In 2022, more than seven in 10 South Africans (72%) said they would be "willing" or "very willing" to forgo regular elections "if a non-elected government or leader could impose law and order, and deliver houses and jobs," the highest such share recorded since the question was first asked in 2006.

As of 2025, fewer than half (49%) of respondents say they prefer democracy to all other forms of government, down from 60% in 2000 and a peak of 72% in 2011.

The share who would disapprove of the military coming in to rule the country has declined by 33 percentage points since 2000 (from 75% to 42%).

Majorities of citizens still reject one-person rule (61%) and one-party rule (56%). ▪ Only one in seven South Africans (14%) express full demand for democracy (i.e. support for democracy and rejection of one-party rule, autocracy, and military rule), down from 35% in 2008.

This is the third-lowest score among 38 countries surveyed by Afrobarometer in 2024/2025, above only Mali (11%) and Gabon (8%).

Regression analysis reveals that the key determinants of demand for democracy in South Africa are, in descending order of strength: perceptions of election quality, Internet use, government service delivery, perceived extent of democracy, communing with others, and traditional news media use.

Factors negatively linked to democratic demand include being unemployed; being White, Asian, or Coloured; voting in the previous election; using digital news media; being satisfied with democracy; seeing law enforcement officials as corrupt; and rating the government's macroeconomic performance positively.

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Support for democracy rests on a range of foundations. Citizens may value democracy intrinsically, as the most legitimate form of rule regardless of outcomes, or instrumentally, as a system judged by its capacity to deliver material well-being, security, and effective governance. Understanding which of these logics predominates is central to assessing the resilience of democratic regimes.

In the early years after the end of White-minority rule, South Africans were more likely than their continental peers to evaluate democracy in material terms, valuing it for what it could deliver rather than for its inherent virtues. Attitudes were closely tied to assessments of government performance and expectations of improvements in quality of life (Bratton & Mattes, 2001). As the regime matured, delivery of political goods entered the equation (Mattes, 2012). A generation after apartheid's end, it is worth returning to this question: Is demand for democracy in South Africa still performance-driven?

Several factors make this a question of interest. First, as Mattes (2012) showed using Afrobarometer survey data from 2008, "born-frees"1 were less committed to democracy than older generations. To what extent has the passage of time influenced this dynamic? South Africans born in the 1980s have graduated from youth to middle age, a period of life associated with greater political engagement (Melo & Stockemer, 2014; Dim & Schafer, 2024). As they have aged, they are likely to have accumulated a range of experiences, interpersonal and/or community responsibilities, and (in some cases) wealth. Has their perspective on democracy altered as a result? Meanwhile, adults born in the 1990s and 2000s, too young to be captured in the 2008 data, have no working memory of enforced racial segregation and have grown up under a liberal-democratic dispensation, yet they face globally unsurpassed levels of unemployment and inequality (World Bank, 2022). These and related factors could impact youth perceptions of democracy and its (non-)delivery of material gains in a variety of ways.

Second, demand for democracy, captured in Afrobarometer survey data as a combination of support for democracy and rejection of one-person rule, one-party rule, and military rule, is significantly down since 2008. In the political arena, the 2010s were dominated by "state capture," a form of grand corruption whereby then-President Jacob Zuma and his cronies took over several levers of state machinery to serve their own financial and political ends. Until his recall in 2018, Zuma oversaw a stagnating economy, rising unemployment, and worsening income and wealth inequality; lower levels and poorer quality of service delivery, especially in electricity, water, and sanitation; and higher rates of violence and insecurity (Arun, 2019; Magubane, 2019; Pillay, Chitunhu, & Chivandire, 2023). Soon thereafter, South Africa experienced a "COVID shock" that aggravated social and economic outcomes. These legacies continue to haunt South Africa today. For example, state-capture investigations in the criminal-justice and public health-care systems - cases in which witnesses and whistleblowers were murdered - are ongoing (de Villiers, 2021; Wicks, 2025; Madlanga Commission, 2025). Although this paper does not attempt to unpack the factors underlying this decrease in demand for democracy, it is nonetheless important to understand whether South African attitudes toward democracy are still motivated by pragmatic concerns. If they are, that constitutes prima facie evidence that a non-trivial portion of the decline in democratic demand was driven by deteriorating delivery of political and/or economic goods, and that continuing non-delivery may spur further decline.

Third, the 2024 general election produced a landmark result, as the hitherto dominant African National Congress (ANC) lost its majority share and entered into a coalition government with several other political parties, officially known as the government of national unity (GNU). Afrobarometer Round 10 survey data were collected more than a year.

In contrast to the popular, more literal understanding of "born-frees" as South Africans born after the transition to universal suffrage in 1994, Mattes (2012, p. 135) interprets the term as "those who have come of age since the advent of democracy," which he applies to those turning 16 in 1997 (i.e. born in 1981 or later) after the formation of the GNU, and it is possible that this shift in the political landscape has already influenced public perspectives on democracy.

Do the same drivers of democratic demand hold across eras? And to what extent are South Africans still performance-driven in their evaluation of democracy? This study seeks to answer these questions by rerunning, to the closest possible approximation, Mattes' 2008 ordinary least squares linear regression model on 2025 data.

Results reveal significant overlap between the models, with a few critical differences. The key takeaway is that South Africans are still heavily influenced by government performance in their demand for democracy. Among political goods, election quality remains strongly influential, and corruption continues to dampen democratic enthusiasm. Economic performance, which previously had little effect, now makes a big difference: Positive ratings of government service delivery are strongly linked with demand for democracy.

Internet use and consumption of news via traditional media are positively associated with democratic demand, as is involvement in civic and political activities at the community level. In contrast, voting and consumption of online news (independently of other Internet use) have blunting effects. Education - so often a factor that socialises citizens into supporting democracy - continues to have no effect in South Africa, a result that warrants further attention from researchers and policy makers.

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Among demographic variables, we find that unemployed individuals are less committed to democracy than those who are working or economically inactive. This is little surprise given both the extent of national unemployment and the importance attached to it by the public, who consistently see a lack of jobs as the most important problem the government should address (Statistics South Africa, 2025a; Mpako & Ndoma, 2025). Meanwhile, the fact that racial minorities are less likely than Blacks to demand democracy - a stunning reversal for Whites, who were more pro-democracy than Blacks 17 years earlier - requires further investigation to see whether this phenomenon is a product of specifically racialised politics or whether it can be explained by other factors.

Finally, an important new development is that demand for democracy is higher among citizens who are dissatisfied with the way democracy is working and disapprove of the government's economic performance. This suggests that a new type of South African democrat has been unearthed, one who values democracy despite its defects. But because demand has been in freefall since the early 2010s, only a small proportion of the population remain committed to the democratic cause. Thus, while a hard core of citizens seems to value democracy for its own sake, performance still matters for most.

For democracy activists, policy influencers, and political leaders, the implications are clear: Strengthen the credibility of elections, foster civic engagement, root out corruption, clamp down on disinformation (particularly online), address racialised political discourse, promote the virtues of democracy in school and public awareness-raising campaigns, and, most critically, deliver on what matters most to citizens - jobs and basic services.

Rehan Visser Rehan Visser is an editor at Afrobarometer