Africa: Govt Allocates Shs905bn for Afcon 2027 Preparations

The Ugandan government has committed a whopping UShs 905 billion towards preparing for the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON PAMOJA 2027.

The revelation was made on Tuesday by Chairperson of the Communications and Signage Sub-Committee of the AFCON-2027 Local Organizing Committee, Dennis Mugimba.

Speaking during a Tuesday briefing, Mugimba detailed that the funds would be used to upgrade stadiums, airports, roads, hotels, and healthcare facilities.

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It should be noted that Uganda will co-host AFCON 2027 alongside Kenya and Tanzania, with the tournament scheduled from June 19, to July 18, 2027.

During the briefing, Mugimba noted that UShs 56.2 billion is earmarked for remodeling Mandela National Stadium (Namboole), bringing its total Phase-II development to UShs 248.6 billion.

"This ensures that Namboole meets CAF standards and provides a world-class experience for fans and teams," he said.

He further revealed that UShs 101.1 billion is set aside to upgrade hotels in Hoima and Masindi, and construct a new hotel for Kabalega International Airport, accessible through a special credit facility under the Uganda Development Bank (UDB).

Road infrastructure is another major focus. UShs 213.76 billion will go into upgrading 47.53 km of key roads, including 29.5 km around Hoima City Stadium and 14.83 km near Namboole Stadium, along with 8.8 km of pedestrian walkways.

"Our goal is to ensure fans' safety and smooth movement during the tournament," Mugimba said. He added that streetlighting, signage, and pedestrian access are part of these improvements.

Air transport is being strengthened with UShs 184.9 billion allocated for establishing a passenger terminal at Kabalega International Airport, transforming it into a fully operational international airport.

Healthcare facilities are not being left behind. UShs 91.05 billion will go towards upgrading Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, Masindi General Hospital, and Buseruka Health Centre II, ensuring capacity for ICU, emergency, and accident care.

Mugimba said training facilities and football preparations are also well-funded. UShs 17.7 billion will upgrade FUFA Kadiba Stadium as a training facility, while UShs 12.55 billion is dedicated to preparing the Uganda Cranes team.

Tournament operations are covered too. UShs 109.9 billion is committed to the AFCON-2027 Local Organizing Committee for security, guest services, media, marketing, and hosting either the opening or closing ceremony.

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Electricity and water infrastructure will be upgraded with UShs 4.69 billion for dedicated power lines to stadiums and airports, and UShs 6.25 billion for Hoima City's water grid.

Mugimba emphasized the strategic impact of the investment. "These funds ensure that Uganda not only hosts a successful tournament but also leaves a lasting infrastructure legacy," he said.

He added that this financial commitment, combined with waived visa fees and potential joint Pamoja visas, positions Uganda as a top destination for African football fans.

"AFCON-2027 is not just a tournament; it is an economic catalyst. The investments we are making today will benefit citizens, businesses, and the entire country for years to come." Mugimba said.