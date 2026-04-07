Uganda: Govt Orders Reopening of Ggaba Schools Following Deadly Daycare Attack

Government has ordered the reopening of Ggaba Primary and Secondary Schools that were closed following last week's deadly attack at a daycare centre in Ggaba, in which four young children lost their lives.

The directive to reopen the schools was issued by the Minister of State for Children and Youth Affairs, Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi, during a prayer service held at Ggaba Community Church on Monday.

Barugahara said the earlier closure had affected institutions that were not directly linked to the crime scene.

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"It was a mistake to close other schools that were not affected. The directive covered areas which were not supposed to be covered," he said.

"We are not supposed to oppress you, and we apologise on behalf of government."

The schools had been closed shortly after the attack on Ggaba Early Childhood Development Centre last Thursday, where Christopher Onyum, alongside three unidentified assailants, allegedly attacked and killed four children, triggering fear and concern among parents and the wider community.

However, the minister clarified that the specific daycare centre where the incident occurred will remain closed, as it is still an active crime scene.

"The daycare centre remains a crime scene and will not reopen now as investigations continue," Barugahara emphasized.

In a message from President Museveni, delivered by Barugahara, the Head of State conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and the Ggaba community.

Museveni also urged families to remain strong and seek comfort in faith during this difficult time, while assuring them of government support.

The President announced that each affected family will receive financial assistance of Shs10 million to help them cope with the loss.

Barugahara further reassured parents that the government stands with them and is committed to ensuring justice.

"Government will stand with you in this situation, and we are taking this matter very seriously," he said.

He also cautioned the public against politicising the tragedy or taking the law into their own hands.

"We urge the public to remain calm, avoid speculation, and allow security agencies to complete their investigations," he added.

Religious leaders and residents who gathered at Ggaba Community Church for memorial prayers called for unity, repentance, and collective responsibility to protect children, as the community continues to come to terms with the shocking incident.