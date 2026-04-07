South Africa: Mother Reunited With Baby Stolen From Hillbrow Clinic After 12 Months

Joyce Mokoena and Ntombifuthi Victoria Xulu took the baby from the mother's flat on 11 April after the clinic visit.

Community members gave police information leading to Ntombifuthi Victoria Xulu's arrest in Velalisa near Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni after 12 months.

A woman from Malawi left Hillbrow clinic on 11 April 2025 with her newborn baby. She was with two women who had helped her during previous clinic visits by translating for her.

One woman was Joyce Mokoena, who had built trust with the mother during her pregnancy check-ups. Mokoena had brought the other woman, Ntombifuthi Victoria Xulu, with her that day.

After leaving the clinic, the women offered to walk the mother home. At her flat, the women said they were hungry. They gave the mother money to buy food and suggested she leave the baby with one of them while she went to the shop. The mother agreed.

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While shopping, Mokoena disappeared. The mother rushed home to find her baby and Xulu were gone. She immediately contacted her husband and opened a case at Hillbrow police station.

Police arrested Mokoena, who was later released on bail. Investigators identified Xulu as being from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal.

For months, the baby remained missing. The breakthrough came after Scrolla published a story about the wanted suspect. Community members came forward with information.

Detectives followed a trail from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng. Police traced her to Cosmo City first, but she had already moved. They then received information placing her in Velalisa near Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni.

On Monday, officers moved in. When they arrived, Xulu tried to run away. They caught and arrested her, then took her to Hillbrow police station. She will soon appear in court alongside Mokoena.

After 12 months, the baby has been reunited with her mother. Police thanked community members whose information led to the arrest.