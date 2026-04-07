Namibia: Bar 'Shooter' Bail Resumes

Ihe formal bail application of Gabes Shiimi, who stands accused of allegedly opening fire at a local bar last year resumes this month.

Shiimi (30) had placed his application on hold in January following the testimony of a State witness that investigations into the matter were nearly completed.

The accused faces the charges of murder and discharging a firearm in public in relation to the death of Nande Simon Molukoshi (35) at Chicago Bar and Restaurant in Windhoek on 15 June last year.

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The State alleges that Shiimi shot and killed Molukoshi unlawfully and intentionally

with a weapon on 15 June at the Chicago Bar on Independence Avenue in Windhoek.

It is alleged that the former car dealer was involved in a fight at the bar and restaurant and was escorted off the premises by bouncers.

Afterwards, he came back with a gun he had allegedly retrieved from his car and began making empty shots into the air.

It is reported he went back to his car to reload after the magazine was emptied.

He then allegedly returned to the bar to fire random shots, and this round of shooting deviated a stray bullet that is believed to have struck and killed Molukoshi.

The State was previously afforded one month to finalise its investigations, until 31 March 2026.

During the session on Tuesday, Magistrate Olga Muharukua set the matter for 7 and 8 April 2026 for a formal bail application, which will be before Magistrate Immanuel Udjombala.

Shiimi remains in custody.

He is represented by Vetumbuavi Uanivi.

It is further alleged that Shiimi unlawfully and intentionally discharged a firearm in a public place, which is in violation of the Arms & Ammunition Act.

In addition, the accused was charged with drunken driving in the Katutura Magistrate's Court.

Shiimi allegedly drove away from the crime scene and was apprehended at a city-centre roadblock for driving while excessively intoxicated.

He was later found to match the description of the alleged shooter at the bar while in police custody for drinking and driving. The State is represented by Eric Naikaku. - mukubeiuze@gmail.com