Namibia: Zambezi - Rustlers Steal N$4.2m Worth Livestock

Katima Mulilo — Zambezi farmers are grappling with a surge in livestock theft, as rustlers suspected to be from neighbouring Zambia continue to raid farms along the Kamenga-Liselo border.

Latest statistics from the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in Zambezi reveal staggering losses running into millions of Namibian dollars.

Zambezi Anti-Livestock Unit Detective Senior Inspector Kudumo Katjire reported that between January and December 2025, 673 head of big stock were stolen, with only 294 recovered.

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Small stock thefts were also severe, with 195 stolen and just 12 recovered. The total value of stolen livestock reached N$4.2 million, yet only N$2.1 million was recovered.

Authorities recorded 149 cases and arrested 35 suspects over the year. The new year has offered little relief.

Already in January, 27 big stocks were stolen, with 11 recovered, representing a loss of N$745 000, of which only N$515 000 was retrieved.

February recorded 51 big stocks stolen and 14 recovered, totalling N$482 500, yet only N$141 000 was recovered. Small stock thefts continued, but none were retrieved.

In total, 23 livestock theft cases were reported in the first two months of 2026, resulting in eight arrests.

The statistics highlight a worrying trend: livestock theft along the Zambezi border remains high, recovery rates are low, and law enforcement faces mounting challenges. Zambezi police chief Commissioner Andreas Shilelo warned that stolen livestock are being taken across the border into Western Zambia. Addressing area indunas (headmen) from Kamenga to Liselo, he emphasised collaboration between traditional leaders and law enforcement to curb cross-border theft.

"We know where these cattle are going," Shilelo said, listing Zambian villages including Sinjembela, Natukoma, Mutomena, Lukurushitu, Musheshemule, Sirumbu, Nangweshi, Shangombo, Makanda, Imusho, Kaungamashi, Lusu, Katima, and Sesheke.

Shilelo explained the complexity of the situation, noting that many Zambians are employed as cattle herders across the region - from Katima town to rural areas - and some of the rustlers appear to have knowledge of local cattle posts, possibly from previous employment.

"This makes it difficult for anyone unfamiliar with the area to steal livestock," Shilelo said. "We suspect that some rustlers have insider knowledge, which is why collaboration with local elders and law enforcement is crucial."

Shilelo confirmed that some rustlers are armed, escalating the risk of violent encounters. He recounted recent incidents.

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He mentioned that last month in Bwabwata National Park, rustlers crossing into Botswana fired at law enforcement, resulting in one death and one injury.

In a recent border incident, Shilelo said rustlers fired at community members who attempted to follow them, and stolen items were recovered from the scene.

"To avoid escalation into a wider conflict with Zambia, a coordinated approach is essential. While we are legally permitted to defend our property with firearms, our goal is to prevent war with our neighbours," he said.

Since the start of 2026, the region has recorded 35 stock theft cases.

These include statistics of January, where there were 27 big stocks and one small stock, while February saw 51 big stocks and one small stock. The month of March recorded 11 cases of stock theft.

Police recovered some livestock - 11 in January and 14 in February - but only N$65 600 worth has been retrieved in February - out of losses exceeding N$557 000 in the first two months alone.