North Africa: Egypt Expands Startup Support Beyond Cairo With Aswan Program

Information Technology Industry Development Agency has supported 61 startups in Upper Egypt through a program run with Plug and Play, as the country seeks to broaden its tech ecosystem beyond Cairo.

Startups in the Aswan Bootcamp Series secured a combined 3.7 million dollars in funding, according to ITIDA. The results point to rising investor interest in regions outside the capital.

The program launched in November 2024 with backing from United States Agency for International Development. After external funding stopped, ITIDA continued the initiative as the sole funder to complete the program.

The bootcamp focused on training, mentorship, and access to industry networks. Startups received support to refine products, improve market fit, and prepare for fundraising.

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ITIDA said it plans to expand similar programs to the Nile Delta as part of a broader effort to spread startup activity across the country.

Key Takeaways

Egypt is shifting its startup strategy from concentration to distribution. Cairo has dominated venture activity for years, driven by access to capital, talent, and infrastructure. The Aswan program shows early signs that capital can flow to secondary cities when support structures are in place. The 3.7 million dollars raised by participating startups signals that investors are willing to back companies outside traditional hubs if they meet basic standards of product and execution. Government involvement is central in this phase, especially as ITIDA replaced external funding to ensure continuity.

This reduces dependency on foreign development capital and gives local institutions more control over ecosystem building. The planned expansion to the Nile Delta suggests a national approach to startup development, where multiple regions can produce venture-backed companies. For investors, this creates a broader pipeline of opportunities and reduces geographic concentration risk. For founders, it lowers the need to relocate to Cairo to access funding and networks. Over time, this could lead to a more balanced distribution of innovation, talent, and economic activity across Egypt.