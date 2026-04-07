Morocco-Based Zsystems Raises $1.65m to Digitise Retail Supply Chains

ZSystems has raised 1.65 million dollars in a seed round led by Azur Innovation Management, as the company expands its platform linking brands, wholesalers, and retailers.

The round included follow-on investment from MNF Ventures and Witamax, with new backing from Harambeans Prosperity Fund. The raise brings total funding to 2.7 million dollars.

Founded in 2022 by Samer Choumar, Meriem Benabad, Youssef Haddouch, Reda Nebri, and Youssef Drafate, ZSystems operates a marketplace designed to connect supply chain participants in retail.

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The company targets a 40 billion dollar market that remains largely offline. Its platform aims to improve visibility, reduce friction, and streamline transactions across the distribution chain.

ZSystems said the funding will support product development, platform expansion, and market penetration, with additional support from programs run by EBRD and Amazon Web Services.

Key Takeaways

ZSystems is part of a growing group of African startups focused on digitising supply chains in fragmented retail markets. In many African countries, distribution between brands, wholesalers, and retailers remains manual, with limited data and low transparency. This creates inefficiencies in pricing, inventory management, and credit access.

Platforms like ZSystems aim to solve these issues by creating a single interface where transactions, logistics, and data can be managed. The focus on B2B2C models reflects a strategy where startups build value by embedding themselves between existing actors rather than replacing them.

The size of the opportunity is driven by large informal retail sectors, where small shops dominate consumer access. For investors, this segment offers exposure to real economy activity with potential for scale if platforms can capture transaction flows and data. The presence of both local and international investors signals interest in supply chain infrastructure as a long-term theme. Support from institutions like EBRD and AWS also indicates a focus on building scalable systems with the capacity to handle large transaction volumes as adoption grows.