Rwanda: How Kwibuka 32 Unfolded in Rwanda

President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame on Tuesday, April 7, officially opened the 32nd commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

The ceremony included the laying of wreaths in honour of Genocide victims, the lighting of the Flame of Remembrance, and a moment of silence to pay tribute to those killed in the genocide.

The annual commemoration was attended by families of victims, survivors, government officials, members of the security organs, members of the diplomatic corps, and friends of Rwanda.

In his address, President Kagame stressed that the country has learned from its past and will not allow a recurrence of the atrocities witnessed in 1994: "No one will ever die like that again. You cannot kill someone twice."

Later in the day, Kagame and the First Lady joined thousands of youth in the Walk to Remember from Gishushu to BK Arena, where a Night Vigil was held in remembrance of the genocide, which claimed more than one million lives in between April and July 1994.

The New Times photographer Dan Gatsinzi covered both events, capturing key highlights.