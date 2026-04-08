East Africa: EAC Commemorates Genocide Against the Tutsi

The East African Community (EAC) on Tuesday, April 7, marked the 32nd commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi, with a call to reflect on the enduring lessons of the genocide.

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The event was held in Arusha, Tanzania, where the commemoration activities began with a walk to remember through the town, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the EAC Genocide Memorial.

The EAC Secretariat emphasised that Kwibuka (to remember), remains at the heart of the annual observance, serving as a moment to honour the lost lives, standing with survivors and reflecting on the enduring lessons of the genocide.

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"The EAC joins the people of Rwanda and the international community in mourning the victims and paying tribute to the resilience of survivors," the EAC Secretariat said, noting that the commemoration also "reinforces the shared values of humanity and renews our collective commitment to uphold fundamental human rights."

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It added that the occasion stands as a reminder of the responsibility to remain united against genocide ideology, hate speech, and all crimes against humanity.