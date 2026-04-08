Rwanda: Genocide Survivors Still Need Support to Heal From Trauma - Ibuka

Trauma continues to affect survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, with its effects increasingly reaching younger generations, Philbert Gakwenzire, President of Ibuka, the umbrella organisation for genocide survivors, has said.

He made the remarks on Tuesday, April 7, during the night vigil held as part of the 32nd commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi, at BK Arena, where thousands of Rwandans and friends of Rwanda had gathered in remembrance. Mourners lit candles in honour of over one million victims of the Genocide.

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The night vigilwas preceded by the Walk to Remember, in which President Paul Kagame, First Lady Jeannette Kagame alongside government officials and other dignitaries, joined joined thousands of Rwandans, especially young people.

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The walk started at Gasabo District headquarters and concluded at BK Arena.

Speaking during the event, Gakwenzire noted that while Rwanda has made significant progress in rebuilding lives and supporting survivors, the psychological wounds left by the Genocide remain deep and long-lasting.

"An ongoing challenge is trauma among genocide survivors, which can also affect their descendants," he said.

He called for sustained collective efforts to address trauma through community-based approaches, including group discussions and nationwide engagement.

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Kwibuka, the annual commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi, provides a time for reflection, remembrance, and healing, bringing Rwandans together to examine the country's history and the roots of the division that led to the tragedy.

Gakwenzire stressed that the commemoration period is particularly important for standing in solidarity with survivors, many of whom continue to live with both physical and emotional scars.

Over the past 32 years, Rwanda has implemented various measures to support survivors, including access to healthcare, justice, housing, and education.

"This support has prevented us from being consumed by grief and has helped us stand strong and work together with other Rwandans to build our country," he said.

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Gakwenzire noted that healing is an ongoing process, especially for those living with lasting wounds.

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He also pointed to the resilience of survivors, noting that many have rebuilt their lives, formed families, and are now raising a new generation contributing to the country's development.

However, he stressed that continued attention to mental health remains critical, particularly during commemoration periods, which can trigger painful memories for survivors.

Gakwenzire called for strengthened collaboration among institutions, communities, and partners to expand psychosocial support systems and ensure that no survivor is left behind.

"Our country has adopted strategies to learn from its history, and this should continue for generations to come," he said, adding that preserving testimonies and educating young people are key in preventing future atrocities.

Ibuka, alongside government institutions and partners, continues to document survivors' testimonies, including through digital platforms, as part of efforts to combat genocide denial and ensure that future generations understand the consequences of hatred and division.