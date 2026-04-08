Rwanda: Kwibuka 32 - a Shared Duty of Care and Remembrance

opinion

As we commemorate the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, we should remember the lives lost and reflect on our responsibility towards those who survived.

For genocide survivors, remembering is not limited to one week or one ceremony. It is a daily reality in memories, in grief, and in resilience. While Rwandans and the world unite in reflection, the true measure of remembrance happens within our communities; our neighborhoods, workplaces, schools, and homes.

Being mindful and respectful starts with understanding. This time can open deep emotional wounds. Survivors may face trauma, grief, or isolation. A careless word, an insensitive joke, or indifference can amplify that pain. Silence can also be hurtful when it shows avoidance instead of empathy. Therefore, communities must act with purpose.

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Check in on survivors. Offer your presence, not just words. Respect their space when they need it, but do not withdraw your care. Learn to listen without trying to fix what cannot be changed. Small acts, such as walking alongside someone to a commemoration event, helping with daily tasks, or simply being there in quiet solidarity, hold great meaning.

Respect also means protecting survivors' dignity. Avoid intrusive questions or forcing them to share their stories. Each survivor has their own way of remembering and healing. Let us honor their individuality with compassion and patience.

Beyond individuals, institutions and community leaders also play a role. Schools should educate with sensitivity. The media must report responsibly. Public discussions should reject denial, revisionism, and trivialization. We must safeguard memory with truth and integrity.

As we remember, let us stand closer to survivors, not out of obligation but out of shared humanity. In doing this, we honor not only the past but also the dignity and resilience that continue to endure.