Rwanda 1994 - a Genocide Decades in the Making, Not a Spontaneous Tragedy

The 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda was anything but a spontaneous act of violence triggered by the crash of a presidential airplane, as often claimed by genocide deniers.

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The 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide defines genocide as acts carried out with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group. In this definition, intent is central. In his seminal 1944 work Axis Rule in Occupied Europe, written at the height of the Holocaust during World War II, Raphael Lemkin further explains that such acts are not always immediate. Rather, they may form part of a long-term project aimed at destroying a targeted group--not as individuals, but because of their identity.

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Lemkin also emphasizes that members of non-targeted groups may suffer similar violence simply for assisting or defending those who are targeted.

In Rwanda, propaganda and hate speech against the Tutsi began as early as the 1960s and evolved into a meticulously planned campaign of extermination spanning more than three decades.

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The pogroms of 1959 killed thousands of Tutsi and forced many into exile, stripping them of their fundamental right to live in their own country. In exile, many endured extreme poverty, and some lost their lives. Their only "crime" was being born Tutsi.

Those who remained in Rwanda continued to face systematic persecution. One of the most notorious episodes occurred during the so-called "Bloody Christmas" of 1963, when approximately 20,000 Tutsi were killed in Gikongoro under the supervision of Prefect André Nkeramugaba. The common denominator among the victims was their Tutsi identity.

In 1973, another wave of massacres, persecution, and expulsions swept across the country. Tutsi were purged from workplaces, schools, universities, and communities. Shortly after taking power on July 5, 1973, President Juvénal Habyarimana institutionalized discrimination through the so-called "equilibrium system." This policy effectively restricted Tutsi access to education, employment, and leadership positions. Regardless of merit, Hutu were allocated approximately 85 percent of opportunities, while Tutsi were capped at around 14 percent. Merit and competence were sidelined in favour of ethnic discrimination--an approach that aligns with Lemkin's broader understanding of genocide.

As a result of exile and systemic exclusion, the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) launched a liberation war on October 1, 1990. Rather than addressing the underlying political grievances, the Habyarimana government escalated its efforts to eliminate Tutsi within Rwanda. Militia groups such as the Interahamwe (youth wing of MRND) and Impuzamugambi (youth wing of CDR) were organized, trained, and armed with the explicit objective of killing Tutsi. Training took place in military camps including Mukamira, Bigogwe, and Gabiro.

At the same time, hate media played a central role. The notorious Radio Télévision Libre des Mille Collines (RTLM) openly incited violence, portraying Tutsi--both inside and outside the country--as enemies who needed to be eliminated at all costs.

Prior to the final phase of extermination between April and July 1994, the government rehearsed genocidal violence in several regions, including Bugesera, Kibilira, and Bigogwe, where thousands of Tutsi were killed between 1991 and early 1994. During this period, killing methods were refined, lists of Tutsi targets were compiled nationwide, and weapons--both traditional and modern--were distributed.

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By the early hours of April 7, 1994, the machinery of genocide was fully operational, even in remote areas far from Kigali, employing the same methods and tools across the country. Over one million innocent lives were brutally taken in just a few months.

These examples demonstrate that the Genocide against the Tutsi was not an isolated or spontaneous event, but a systematically engineered campaign orchestrated by state institutions over many years. What the world witnessed in 1994 was the final stage of a long-planned process, consistent with the stages of genocide described by Gregory Stanton of Genocide Watch.

Claims by genocide revisionists that the violence was merely a spontaneous reaction by an angry population following the plane crash of President Habyarimana are not supported by historical evidence.

The writer is a member of the Rwandan diaspora in the United States.