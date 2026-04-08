Zimbabwe: Anti-Presidential Insult Team Leader Claims Zimbabwean Government Works With South Africa to Deport, Arrest Anyone Who Criticises Mnangagwa

Andrew Pasinawako, another one of Zanu PF's rabid supporters has claimed that the Zimbabwean government is working hand in glove to hunt, arrest and deport anyone who criticises President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Pasinawako, who heads the Zimbabwe Anti-Presidential Criticism Team, a group affiliated with Zanu PF focusing on defending and supporting Mnangagwa, was speaking in respect of a Cde Knox Chivero who seems to have replaced late war hero Blessed Geza.

Geza was a liberation war hero who went rogue, went into hiding in South Africa and demanded Mnangagwa's resignation. He died earlier this year and was ignored by Zanu PF and government after almost a year of plotting protests and calling for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to take over.

"According to the Bible if you fight God's annointed you will die. So we have been resting since Geza died after he fought the annointed," said Pasinawako.

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"However, there is now Knox Chivero who pretends to be Geza's relative. We continue encouraging Zimbabweans not to follow him.

"He does not stay in Zimbabwe and if you are in South Africa, our boys will get you.

"We work with the South African police to get you and deport you so that you answer to your crimes.

"No one seems to know where Chivero is."

Chivero took to social media to introduce himself and promised Zimbabweans "action" just as Geza used to do.

In pure Geza fashion, he is demanding Mnangagwa's resignation.