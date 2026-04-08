Zimbabwe: Government Warns of Prosecution Over Sharing of Fatal Accident Images

Discover moreVehiclesZimbabwean legal consultingInvestigative Journalism PlatformThe government has issued a stern warning against the circulation of graphic road accident images on social media, noting that offenders risk prosecution under existing laws.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing, Information Minister Soda Zhemu said cabinet had expressed deep concern over the recent spread of disturbing images and videos from a fatal accident that claimed the lives of Ronald Mujuru's wife and five children.

"Cabinet further expressed concern over the circulation of road accident scenes on social media platforms and strongly discourages the public from engaging in such untoward acts. In that regard, Cabinet warns the public that appropriate measures will be taken against anyone found responsible for such conduct," said Zhemu.

The minister said the sharing of such content violates the dignity of victims and inflicts further emotional distress on grieving families.

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"The Cabinet today looked into that issue and seriously condemned such acts, so going forward the law is going to take its course," he said.

Zhemu said it is traumatic for relatives who may first learn of a loved one's death through graphic online posts rather than official channels.

"I'm aware that a lot of people are concerned about such acts, especially if you could imagine finding that your relative has passed on through social media and how much troubling it becomes. So this is exactly what we would want to avoid and going forward you will see that a lot of people will be tried before the courts already," he said.

He added that authorities would rely on existing legislation to pursue offenders, signalling a tougher enforcement approach.

"We have some laws that provide for prosecution of people who would have conducted themselves in such acts. Going forward you will see the law taking its course," said Zhemu.

The warning comes amid growing public outrage over the circulation of unfiltered accident footage, with calls for stricter regulation of online conduct and greater respect for victims and their families.