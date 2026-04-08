Africa: 32nd Anniversary of the Genocide Against the Tutsi in #Rwanda Commemorated At the African Union

7 April 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)

On this 32nd anniversary of the Genocide against the Tutsis in #Rwanda commemorated at the African Union (AU) Headquarters today, the Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, said, "We remember over one million lives lost to hatred, indifference, & inaction. #Kwibuka is not only a moment of mourning, but also a call to truth, responsibility, & vigilance."

He further added, "Africa affirms: never again will organised hatred be allowed to become a political project. We must confront rising threats;hate speech, division, & polarisation, with unity, courage, & action."

Rwanda's remarkable journey of resilience and renewal reminds us that history is not fate; it is shaped by the will of people, he added.

Mr. Youssouf concluded by saying, "Remembrance obliges us to act, to prevent, & to defend human dignity everywhere. Africa stands firm for peace, justice, & the protection of all."

#Kwibuka32

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