South Africa: DA Welcomes Minister Macpherson's Intervention to Restore Law and Order in Knoflokskraal

press release

Note to editors: Please find attached soundbite by Tertuis Simmers

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape welcomes Minister Dean Macpherson's decision to restore law and order in the Knoflokskraal informal settlement.

Since 2020, the settlement, along the N2 between Grabouw and Botrivier, has been operating outside the law and the rapid expansion of Knoflokskraal clearly driven by political groupings ahead of the local government elections in 2021.

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The N2 is one of the Western Cape's critical economic arteries and protest activity, over the years, has disrupted the functioning of: freight, emergency services and jobs.

Knoflokskraal has many credible allegations of drug-related activity, intimidation of emergency services, deeply embedded criminal syndicates and illegal public land sales for as little as R1500.

These are no longer warning signs: it is a desperate indication for government to act.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure's quest to restore law and order rests on three pillars:

Containment: Knoflokskraal has multiple access points. To enforce stability, monitoring and controlling access to the settlement is crucial. Containment is not eviction, it's restoring order.

Social facilitation: This involves obtaining information about Knoflokskraal - who lives there, their circumstances, and the site layout - to allow the Department to make informed, appropriate decisions.

Direct Community Engagement: Engaging directly with residents, not via intermediaries. This gives residents a voice and the Department an opportunity to distinguish between the vulnerable and those exploiting the situation.

It's clear that Knoflokskraal is no longer just a land occupation issue. It reflects what happens when governance and law enforcement are allowed to deteriorate over time.

With the Minister stepping in, it illustrates that the DA in government does not hesitate or procrastinate. Instead, issues are tackled head on to build a better, functioning society for all.