Zimbabwe: Residents Demand Answers As Fuel Prices Surge

Residents' groups in Zimbabwe have raised alarm over soaring fuel prices, warning that the increases are driving up the cost of living and pushing many households into deeper financial strain.

The Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trust national chairman Shilvar Chikombo said the continued rise in fuel costs was having a "devastating impact" on ordinary citizens, with ripple effects being felt across transport, food, and essential services.

"Residents across the country are bearing the brunt of these increases, with many households struggling to cope," Chikombo said.

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Fuel prices are regulated by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority which has come under pressure from ZNOART to provide greater transparency.

The group is demanding a detailed breakdown of how fuel prices are determined arguing that citizens have a right to understand the drivers behind the persistent increases.

The concerns come amid reports of declining international fuel prices and government announcements on tax adjustments factors which would typically ease costs.

However, ZNOART says the situation on the ground tells a different story.

"This disconnect raises serious concerns that must be urgently addressed," Chikombo said adding that current fuel prices appear "disproportionately high and unjustified".

He warned that high fuel costs are cascading through the economy, pushing up public transport fares and inflating the price of basic commodities. This, he said has intensified pressure on already strained household budgets.

Chikombo is calling for a series of urgent interventions including reduced fuel prices aligned with regional benchmarks and targeted government subsidies to shield vulnerable citizens.

He also urged authorities to review and cut taxes and levies on fuel which it identified as a major contributor to high pump prices.

Among its recommendations, Chikombo highlighted the need for reforms in public transport including increased government support for buses and the establishment of a more efficient, state-managed system to provide affordable services during peak hours.

In the longer term, he called for accelerated investment in renewable energy, encouraging households and businesses to adopt solar-powered systems and energy-efficient technologies.

He also proposed incentives such as duty-free importation of solar equipment.

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The organisation further urged policymakers to implement measures to stabilise fuel prices and strengthen oversight mechanisms to prevent distortions in the market.

"It is imperative that authorities act with urgency to protect citizens," said Chikomba calling for immediate engagement with the responsible minister and the energy regulator.

"Zimbabwe cannot continue to experience some of the highest fuel prices in the region without clear justification. Residents deserve fairness, accountability, and meaningful relief from the ongoing economic strain," he added.