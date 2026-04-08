Rwanda: Arsenal Join Rwanda for Kwibuka 32

English Premier League giants Arsenal have joined Rwanda in solidarity as the country marks the 32nd commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The club has been a partner of Rwanda through its flagship Visit Rwanda campaign since 2018, following the signing of a collaboration agreement that showcases the country's transformation. The current partnership is set to expire in June.

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Through their social media platforms, Arsenal shared a heartfelt message of support, standing with Rwandans as they honor their loved ones during the commemoration period from April 7 to 13.

In the message, defender Jurrien Timber says, "On the 32nd commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, we honor the lives lost and show our solidarity with the people of Rwanda." His teammates David Raya, Christian Nørgaard, and Ben White then each echo the commemoration theme: "Remember, Unite, Renew."

Over the years, several Arsenal players, administrators, and technical staff have visited Rwanda, touring genocide memorial sites and learning about the country's history leading up to 1994.

In 2023, Timber visited Rwanda and toured the Kigali Genocide Memorial. Following his visit, he encouraged young Rwandan players not only to remember their loved ones but also to work hard, pursue their dreams, and contribute to shaping the nation's future.