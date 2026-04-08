Namibia Champions Sustainable Jet Fuel ...Committing to a Green and Resilient Aviation Sector

Namibia's Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) feasibility study was recently launched in Windhoek.

The study is being conducted under the Assistance, Capacity-building and Training for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (ACT-SAF) Programme in partnership with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and sponsored by the government of Switzerland.

Speaking on behalf of the Namibia Civic Aviation Authority (NCAA) executive director Toska Sem, the company's chief counsel, Cristoph Seimelo said that Namibia's selection for this programme is the result of deliberate national effort and growing international confidence in our commitment to sustainable aviation.

"This support was reinforced through the submission of a comprehensive questionnaire and further engagement at the ICAO Assembly in Montreal, where Namibia's vision and readiness attracted the interest and sponsorship of the Swiss Government," said Seimelo. "The Swiss Government's decision to sponsor Namibia under the 2026 cycle of ICAO's ACT-SAF Programme is therefore both an honour and a powerful endorsement of the progress we have made."

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Seimelo expressed his gratitude towards the Swiss government for sponsoring the programme.

"It signifies confidence in our governance, our policy ambition, and our commitment to building a green and resilient aviation sector," said Seimelo.

Today, therefore, is not merely the start of a technical study it is the affirmation of Namibia's place within the global transition toward sustainable aviation.

Speaking on behalf of the Swiss government, Josef Janssen expressed his gratitude towards Namibia for accepting to conduct the feasibility study.

"We appreciate very much that Namibia has accepted our proposal to support our national feasibility study.

I look forward to a successful cooperation to pave the way for a mutually beneficial collaboration in this emerging south market.

Thanks once again to all of you for your efforts to make this feasibility study a success," said Janssen.

Feasibility study

Over the next six months, this feasibility study will assess Namibia's readiness across key pillars.

The pillars include policy and regulatory frameworks, sustainable feedstock availability, infrastructure capacity, and investment potential.

The outcome will be clear, a practical, evidence-based roadmap tailored to Namibia's unique context.

He outlined how the success of this initiative will not be determined by technical findings alone. It will depend on collaboration.

"Progress in aviation has always been driven by bold vision and strong partnerships.

Together, let us ensure that Namibia does not simply adapt to the future of aviation, but actively helps to shape it.

The presence of stakeholders from public, private and academia reflects a strong shared understanding that sustainable aviation is a collective responsibility."

The initiative represents opportunity; opportunity to attract investment, to create new industries, to generate jobs, and to deliver sustainable economic value for our people.

At the continental level, Africa's voice in global aviation sustainability continues to grow stronger. Namibia will contribute to this momentum by positioning itself within emerging SAF value chains supporting green industrialisation, energy transition, and climate resilience.

Namibia's journey in CORSIA

The Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), developed by ICAO, is the first global market-based measure for a sector, aiming to cap international aviation CO2 emissions at 85% of 2019 levels from 2024-2035.

It requires airlines to offset emissions growth exceeding this baseline by purchasing eligible carbon credits.

Namibia has been steadfast on this journey, starting with voluntarily joining CORSIA from 2017, to becoming an active participant in the ACT-SAF Programme since 2024, and then established its cross inter-agency state action plan steering committee.

"These are not symbolic steps; they are practical demonstrations of national commitment.

We have consistently demonstrated that climate responsibility is not an obligation it is a choice rooted in our values, and in our vision for sustainable development," said Seimelo.

Additionally, Namibia has a strong alignment between aviation and its broader green development agenda.

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Through initiatives such as the Namibia Green Hydrogen Programme, Namibia is positioning itself as a future hub for clean energy production.

Companies such as Cleanergy Solutions Namibia are already pioneering green hydrogen developments that could serve as a foundation for SAF production pathways.

Within the aviation sector, operators such as WestAir Aviation Namibia/FlyNamibia are demonstrating growing awareness and readiness to support sustainable aviation initiatives.

At the infrastructure level, the Namibia Airports Company continues to play a critical role in preparing our airports to support future sustainable fuel supply chains and green airport concepts.

"Together, these efforts position Namibia not just as a participant, but as a potential leader in Africa's emerging SAF ecosystem.

The aviation sector globally stands at a defining crossroads. It remains a key driver of economic growth and connectivity, yet it must respond decisively to the climate imperative.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel presents one of the most viable pathways to significantly reduce lifecycle emissions while safeguarding the growth of air transport."