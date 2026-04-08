Uganda Announces Visa Waiver for Afcon 2027 Visitors

Kampala, Uganda — The Ugandan government has announced visa waivers for visitors traveling to the country during the 2027 CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Uganda will co-host the tournament with Kenya and Tanzania between June 19-July 18, 2027.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Dennis K. Mugimba, Uganda's AFCON chairperson, during a press conference at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala.

"The Cabinet of the government of Uganda has decided to grant a visa waiver for visitors coming to Uganda, starting one month before the kickoff of AFCON 2027 and ending one month after the tournament. This decision is intended to encourage more visitors to come to Uganda as part of the marketing and promotion of Destination Uganda," Mugimba said.

He added that Uganda is working with co-hosts Kenya and Tanzania to facilitate seamless cross-border movement for fans and visitors.

"To facilitate the ease of movement of fans and guests during the tournament, the government is pursuing the option of a special purpose joint PAMOJA visa with Kenya and Tanzania during the tournament," Mugimba said.

A total of 28 teams will compete in the 2027 AFCON, including co-hosts Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania, which qualify automatically.