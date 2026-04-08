Namibia: Windhoek High School Pays Tribute to Pupil Venturo Uerikua After Death

Windhoek High School has extended condolences to the family of its pupil Venturo Uerikua after his death in a road accident in the Otjozondjupa region on Friday.

Venturo, who was a Grade 8 pupil at the school, died after an accident that claimed the life of his father, National Assembly member and former Otjozondjupa governor James Uerikua (43).

In a statement shared on its Facebook platform, the school said Venturo was a valued member of its family and his loss is felt deeply by his fellow pupils, teachers and the WHS community.

"During this incredibly difficult time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they navigate this profound loss," the school stated.

Venturo will be remembered for his presence, his journey that had just begun, and the impact he had on those around him, the school said.