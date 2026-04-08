Uganda: Mukono Traders Relocated After Eviction, Raise Concerns Over New Market Conditions

Authorities in Mukono Municipality have relocated traders to a new site following their eviction from Kame Valley Market, sparking mixed reactions over the suitability of the new location.

The relocation follows a two-day operation conducted last week, during which municipal enforcement officers cleared traders from the streets in a bid to restore order in trade operations. On Tuesday, officials directed the affected traders to a new site along Mulyanti and Nakawolole roads in Mukono Central Division.

While some traders welcomed the move, citing the availability of space and the potential to attract more customers, others expressed frustration over the poor conditions at the new site. Several complained about muddy grounds and impassable roads, arguing that the municipality should have improved infrastructure before resettling them.

"We are working in mud because the roads are in a bad state," one trader said, adding that the conditions are negatively affecting business operations.

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Concerns have also been raised about the lack of essential facilities. Traders reported that there are no toilets at the new site, forcing them to walk half a kilometer to Mukono Taxi Park for sanitation services.

The abrupt relocation has further disrupted customer flow. John Busulwa, one of the traders, said many of their clients are still searching for them at their former locations, leading to reduced sales.

Another trader, Rosete Kobumujuni, called on the municipality to increase public awareness about the new market location to help customers find them.

Tensions have also emerged among traders, with disputes over space allocation. Ivan Semanda, the market's security chief, said the lack of clear demarcation has led to conflicts as traders compete for limited space.

Meanwhile, mechanics operating near the new site have raised concerns that the market is obstructing access to their garages, as stalls have been set up along the roadside.

Responding to the concerns, Mukono Municipal Town Clerk Francis Byabagambi said the municipality is aware of the challenges and is engaging landlords to secure more suitable spaces.

He added that efforts are ongoing to improve the situation and ensure that traders operate in a more organized and conducive environment.