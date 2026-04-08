Uganda: Museveni Pays Tribute to Fallen Supreme Court Justice Nshimye

President Museveni has paid tribute to the late retired Supreme Court Justice Augustine Nshimye Ssebutulo, describing him as a principled and committed judicial officer who served the country with integrity both during his tenure and after retirement.

The President's message was delivered by Chief Justice Flavian Zeija, who also served as the chief mourner during the burial ceremony held at Namutamba Village in Bulera Sub-county, Mityana North Constituency.

He noted that the Judiciary deeply appreciates Justice Nshimye's immense contribution to strengthening the rule of law in Uganda.

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"Justice Nshimye was a pillar in the Judiciary. His dedication, discipline, and integrity will remain a benchmark for many generations to come," President Museveni said in his message.

The burial attracted a cross-section of leaders from the Judiciary, government institutions, and the local community, all gathered to honour the life and service of the fallen jurist.

The ceremony began with the laying of wreaths, where family members, led by his son Allan Nshimye, paid glowing tribute to their father's resilience and commitment to duty.

"Our father was a man of patience and strong values. He guided us and served his country with unwavering commitment," Allan Nshimye said, while also appreciating the President for granting him an official burial.

On behalf of National Resistance Movement (NRM) leaders in Mityana District, the Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba, represented party members in paying tribute to the late Justice Augustine Nshimye Ssebutulo, applauding his foundational role in building and strengthening party structures in the area.

Speaking during the tribute, Nabakooba noted that the late Nshimye played a pivotal role in laying a strong political foundation for the NRM in Mityana, a legacy that leaders say continues to guide the party's operations today.

"On behalf of all NRM leaders in Mityana, we honour Justice Nshimye for the solid foundation he established for the party. His contribution continues to shape our work and unity even today," she said.

Religious leaders, including James Bukomeko and Anthony Zziwa, thanked God for Justice Nshimye's life and urged his family to uphold the values he stood for.

"He lived a life of service and faith. We call upon the family to continue walking in his footsteps and preserve his legacy," Bishop Bukomeko noted.

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In the President's message, Museveni emphasized that the country has lost a devoted servant who carried out his duties with honesty and firmness.

"Uganda has lost a committed and trustworthy judicial officer whose contribution will not be forgotten," the message read.

Justice Augustine Nshimye Ssebutulo was laid to rest with full honours, including a gun salute, in recognition of his distinguished service to the nation.