Rwanda: U.S. City of Kentwood Honours Genocide Victims With Official Proclamation

Rwandans living in the United States have welcomed a proclamation by the City of Kentwood, Michigan, recognising April 7, 2026, as the International Day of Reflection on the Genocide against the Tutsi.

The recognition comes at a moment as communities across the world mark the 32nd commemoration week, Kwibuka32, dedicated to honouring the memory of more than one million lives lost during the genocide and reflecting on the enduring lessons of unity, resilience, and humanity.

For many in the diaspora, the proclamation is more than a symbolic gesture, it is a reaffirmation of truth, a recognition of survivors' journeys, and a commitment to ensuring that the history of the genocide is neither forgotten nor distorted.

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In the proclamation, Mayor Stephen Kepley stated:

"Now, therefore, I, Stephen C.N. Kepley, Mayor of the City of Kentwood, Michigan, do hereby recognize Tuesday, April 7, 2026, as the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda in the City of Kentwood, and I urge all citizens of Kentwood and West Michigan to learn from the past so that these types of atrocities may never take place in the world again."

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The proclamation outlines the historical context of the Genocide, noting that between April 7 and July 19, 1994, Rwanda experienced a campaign of mass violence that claimed the lives of more than one million Tutsi men, women, and children in approximately 100 days. It also recognises that the atrocities, including widespread sexual violence, have been formally acknowledged by the United Nations as genocide.

It further highlights the role of the United States as a home to survivors who fled violence and have since rebuilt their lives, contributing to their communities while carrying the memory of what they endured.

Marcel Mushyindashyaka, President of IBUKA USA (a survivors' association), emphasized that such recognition plays a critical role in preserving memory and advancing efforts to prevent future atrocities.

"This proclamation is deeply significant," he said. "It affirms the truth of our history and honors the dignity of the victims. Public recognition by local and state institutions strengthens remembrance, counters genocide denial, and reinforces our collective responsibility to ensure that such crimes never happen again, anywhere in the world."

Caleb Uwagaba, President of the Rwandan community in Kentwood, said the recognition reflects values that extend beyond a single city.

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"It shows solidarity with those who lost their lives and with survivors who continue to heal. It also reminds us that remembrance must go hand in hand with unity, reconciliation, and advocacy for humanity. The lessons of 1994 are not only for Rwanda, they are for the world."

As the commemoration period unfolds, the community is also preparing for a major national gathering in Michigan, bringing together survivors, Rwandans, friends of Rwanda, and partners in remembrance.