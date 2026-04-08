South Africa's EFF Urges Unity, Vigilance As Rwanda Remembers Genocide Against the Tutsi

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has joined Rwandans and the international community in commemorating the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, urging sustained unity to preventing such atrocities.

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In a statement, the South African opposition party said the 1994 genocide which is "one of the darkest chapters in human history", is marked as a solemn moment of remembrance and reflection, emphasising the need to honour victims while standing firmly with survivors.

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The party stressed that the tragedy was not only defined by the scale of violence, but also by the global inaction that accompanied it.

"This genocide was not only an act of mass violence, but a tragic failure of humanity, where the world stood by in silence while a people were systematically exterminated," the statement reads.

"Kwibuka 32 is a moment to honour the lives lost, stand with survivors, and reaffirm our collective responsibility to ensure that such atrocities never happen again," the EFF said.

https://x.com/effsouthafrica/status/2041506489253216618?s=12

It further linked the origins of the genocide to colonial legacies that fractured African societies.

"The genocide in Rwanda was rooted in colonial divisions, where artificial ethnic classifications were imposed to divide African people," the party noted, adding that "these divisions were later weaponised to unleash unimaginable violence."

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Warning against the persistence of such divisions, the party urged Africans to remain vigilant. It called for collective resistance to "all forms of division, tribalism, racism, and hatred," underscoring the importance of unity in safeguarding peace across the continent.