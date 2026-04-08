South Africa: Ramaphosa Defends Delay in Justice for TRC Victims - South African News Briefs - April 8, 2026



Ramaphosa Defends 30-Year Delay in TRC Victim Support

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the government's 30-year delay in addressing the needs of victims of past injustices, reports EWN. Ramaphosa launched a housing project for victims of political violence in KwaZulu-Natal. Most of the families who were affected by killings and burnings of their homes are from Ndwedwe, in the northern part of the province. The families were also recognised during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) hearings. Despite the slow pace, Ramaphosa said that they remain committed to resolving the backlog of families awaiting assistance.

South Africa Receives First Batch of HIV Prevention Drug Lenacapavir

South Africa has received its first batch of Lenacapavir, a new HIV prevention injection, with close to 38,000 doses now in the country, reports EWN. The Department of Health says the six-monthly injectable marks a significant milestone in strengthening HIV prevention efforts. Lenacapavir is expected to strengthen the country’s HIV prevention efforts by offering a new option for people who struggle to access or use existing methods. The department believes the introduction of the drug could play a key role in reducing new HIV infections and advancing South Africa's goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

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Private Trains Set to Hit South African Tracks by 2027

South Africa's troubled rail network is set to undergo significant changes by 2027, as private train operators are expected to take over important freight rail routes, reports EWN. A total of 41 rail slots have already been given to private companies. This will increase capacity and lower trucking costs. The goal is to reverse decades of decline caused by corruption, old infrastructure, and a shift from rail to road transport. This shift has led to higher transportation costs and more congestion. The country’s rail network has steadily declined over the decades, with both freight and passenger services losing ground to road transport.

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