Somalia: Somali President Meets Baidoa Mayor to Discuss Security and Development

7 April 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met Tuesday with the mayor of Baidoa to discuss security, public services and development needs in the interim capital of the South West State, officials said.

The president received Baidoa district commissioner and mayor Abdullahi Ali Watiin, who briefed him on the overall situation in the city, including efforts to strengthen security, improvements in social services and challenges requiring cooperation between federal and regional authorities.

Mohamud praised the work of the Baidoa administration and stressed the importance of enhanced coordination among government institutions to ensure lasting security, visible development and improved services for residents.

He also instructed relevant agencies to accelerate development projects and emergency response programs aimed at boosting community resilience and improving infrastructure in the city.

The meeting was attended by Speaker of the Lower House Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur, interim leader of South West State Jibril Abdirashid Haji, and Somalia's Interior Minister Ali Yusuf Ali, according to a statement.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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