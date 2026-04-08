South Africa: Creecy Outlines Progress in Easing Lebombo Congestion

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy says South Africa and Mozambique are entering a "solution phase" in efforts to resolve long-standing congestion challenges at the Lebombo Port of Entry.

Speaking during a visit to the border on Tuesday, Creecy said the trip formed part of ongoing work to tackle delays in freight movement between the two countries, which have placed sustained pressure on transport routes such as the N4.

"We are visiting the Ressano Garcia/Lebombo Port of Entry today as part of our ongoing efforts to find a lasting solution to the congestion challenges," she said.

Creecy noted that both governments have been working closely to improve traffic flow across the border, following a joint visit in December 2025 where officials assessed infrastructure at key freight processing sites, including Kilometre 4 in Mozambique and Kilometre 7 on the South African side.

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Since that visit, several interventions have been implemented.

A joint "dry run" involving immigration officials from both countries demonstrated that co-location - processing traffic from a single point - significantly improves efficiency. This approach has since been maintained, with Mozambican officials now operating within the South African side of the port.

"These interventions have assisted in moving the traffic faster, thus reducing the pressure on the N4," Creecy said, while acknowledging that a more permanent solution is still required.

Upgrades at the Kilometre 7 processing centre are central to the plan.

The facility will serve as a hub where key agencies, including border management, customs and law enforcement, will operate together. Enhancements include camera installations to monitor vehicle movement and infrastructure improvements to streamline cargo processing.

Customs systems are also being installed and are expected to be completed within the next few months, ahead of the busy December period.

Once fully operational, the facility will allow for prioritisation of pre-cleared cargo and provide dedicated space for inspections.

A detailed processing plan has already been agreed upon by stakeholders, outlining staged procedures at both Kilometre 7 and the main port of entry.

These measures are expected to support the rollout of a "one-stop border" system aimed at speeding up freight movement.

"With the implementation of these measures and systems, a one-stop border concept will be activated," Creecy said.

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The Minister also highlighted plans to develop a "single window" platform, which would allow traders to interact with multiple government agencies through a single system, reducing duplication and delays.

However, she stressed that success depends on alignment between South Africa and Mozambique.

"These efforts will be in vain if our systems are not coordinated and aligned with those of our sister country," she said, adding that similar progress is needed at Mozambique's Kilometre 4 site.

Creecy said the improvements are part of a broader effort to enhance trade and passenger movement, noting that transporters remain the most affected by border inefficiencies.

"We are now at a solution phase to a problem that has engulfed our two nations for a while and choking movements to the detriment of our economies," she said.