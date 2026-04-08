Ethiopia: Election Board to Deploy Team to Assess Security Situations Ahead of June Election

7 April 2026
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Ashenafi Endale

The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) prepares to deploy team that will assess the security situation in polling station areas. The board convened with political parties, CSOs and stakeholders on the modality and terms of the assessment. The team will be comprised of the Board, political parties and CSOs, according to NEBE statement today.

Previously, the Board disclosed it has categorized polling stations across the country as 'green, yellow and red', based on the security situations in the areas. However, political parties argued that the information was based on government data. Parties complained they are unable to list candidates in some areas categorized as 'green, yellow'. As the result, parties have come up with their own security situation analysis.

In a bid to reach consensus on a realistic categorization, the Board has decided to deploy a team to assess the polling stations on the ground.

"Based on the security situation information received from government security offices and political parties, different discussions have been underway. Now we discuss to determine the role of the team to be on the ground to verify the actual situation," Melatework Hailu, the Board chairperson said while opening the session on Monday.

Read the original article on Reporter.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.