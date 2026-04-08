Rwanda Pushes for Global Legal Framework to Combat Genocide Ideology

Nairobi — Rwanda's High Commissioner to Kenya, Ernest Rwamucyo, on Tuesday appealed for stronger legal measures worldwide to combat genocide ideology, denial, and hate speech, warning that persistent extremist narratives continue to threaten global stability.

Speaking during the 32nd commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Nairobi, Rwamucyo urged the international community to enact laws criminalizing genocide denial and related ideologies.

He maintains that prevention of such atrocities requires firm legal and institutional responses.

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"My government continues to appeal to the international community to enact laws that criminalize genocide ideology, denial of the Genocide against the Tutsi, hate speeches, ideologies of extremism among different groups, as well as marginalization and discrimination of any kind of groups," he said.

He also called for decisive action against perpetrators of the genocide who remain at large, and against groups perpetuating genocidal ideology, including the Forces Démocratiques de Libération du Rwanda (FDLR), which he described as a continuing threat to regional security.

The envoy was addressing dignitaries, including Zainab Hawa Bangura, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi; Beyene Russom, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps; and Hubertus van Megen, alongside diplomats, international organizations, and members of the Rwandan community in Kenya.

Held under the theme "Remember, Unite, Renew," the event marked 32 years since the 1994 genocide in which more than one million people were killed in 100 days.

Rwamucyo said the anniversary underscores both the international community's failure to prevent the genocide and the ongoing responsibility to confront its legacy.

"In just 100 days, more than one million innocent people were killed, the fastest genocide in recorded history," he said, noting the violence was the culmination of decades of divisionism, discrimination, and dehumanization.

He warned that genocide denial and extremist narratives continue to spread globally, often amplified by digital platforms and emerging technologies, posing new risks to truth and accountability.

"We must be clear: silence in the face of such warning signs is complicity. We have seen before where denial and indifference can lead. We cannot afford, as an international community, to repeat the mistakes of 1994," he said.

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The High Commissioner also pointed to continued instability in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where anti-Tutsi ideologies fuel violence and displacement, and where the FDLR remains active.

Despite these challenges, he highlighted Rwanda's recovery through unity, reconciliation, and justice, citing community-based Gacaca courts and international mechanisms such as the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

He urged global actors to strengthen accountability and education efforts, including integrating genocide studies into academic curricula to help prevent future atrocities.

"The memory of the Genocide against the Tutsi is not Rwanda's burden alone; it is a lesson for all humanity," he said.

Rwamucyo called on United Nations member states to uphold obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and related frameworks.

"'Never Again' must become a lived reality, not an empty promise," he said.