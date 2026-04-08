Kenya, China Pledge Deeper Cooperation On Security, Law Enforcement

8 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Kenya and China are seeking to deepen cooperation in law enforcement and security, officials said Tuesday after talks between Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan.

The meeting, held in Nairobi, focused on expanding collaboration in training, tackling transnational crime, and strengthening immigration management systems, according to statements from both sides.

Murkomen described relations between Kenya and China as "cordial" and rooted in mutual respect and strong people-to-people ties, underscoring Nairobi's interest in closer engagement on security matters.

"Our discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in training, combating transnational crime, and immigration management," Murkomen said after the meeting.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ambassador Guo said the talks centered on expanding bilateral engagement in law enforcement and security.

Officials did not disclose specific agreements reached during the meeting, but reaffirmed their commitment to sustained engagement in the sector

Kenya has in recent years sought to enhance its internal security capabilities through international partnerships, as authorities confront increasingly complex threats ranging from organized crime networks to irregular migration.

The latest engagement signals continued momentum in ties between Nairobi and Beijing, with both sides emphasizing practical cooperation in security and governance.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.