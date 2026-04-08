Kenya: Baringo County Hit By Diesel Shortage Amid Iran War

Nairobi — Drivers in parts of Baringo County are grappling with a diesel shortage linked to supply chain disruptions stemming from tensions in the Middle East.

A spot-check by Capital FM Business found that several petrol stations were turning away motorists seeking diesel, citing product unavailability.

In Kabarnet Town, the county headquarters, matatu operators plying routes to Nakuru, Eldoret and Marigat reported difficulty accessing fuel.

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The situation is more severe in Marigat, where major stations including Shell and Alpha Petrol Station had run out of diesel. Only Rubis Energy Kenya in Mogotio had limited supplies as of yesterday evening, with motorists buying in bulk using 20-litre jerrycans in anticipation of further shortages ahead of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) monthly fuel review.

A matatu driver, who requested anonymity, alleged that some fuel stations may be hoarding diesel in expectation of a price increase in the coming weeks.

Last month, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi warned Oil Marketing Companies against hoarding fuel, cautioning that offenders risk losing their licences.

He maintained that the country has adequate fuel stocks, with the Kenya Pipeline Company holding 102 million litres of petrol, 146 million litres of diesel, and 167 million litres of kerosene/Jet A-1.

Wandayi added that supplies for the April fuel cycle remain on track, with confirmed deliveries of 330 million litres of petrol and 288 million litres of diesel, alongside additional kerosene cargo expected.