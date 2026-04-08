Malawi: Amaryllis Hotel Inquiry Sparks MCP Infighting As Government Rejects 'Half-Baked' Report

The ongoing inquiry into the controversial Amaryllis Hotel sale has exploded into a full-blown political confrontation in Parliament, exposing deep divisions within the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and triggering a fierce standoff with the government.

What was expected to be a procedural step--the tabling of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report--quickly degenerated into chaos, with MCP lawmakers splitting into rival camps and openly clashing over strategy.

At the heart of the dispute was a fundamental question: whether to table the report immediately or delay the process to allow further investigations.

One faction of MCP legislators, frustrated and impatient, retreated to a tense caucus meeting in the Members Lounge, where they pushed for the immediate presentation of the report before the House. To them, any delay appeared to undermine accountability and weaken Parliament's oversight role.

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But another group within the same party broke ranks, choosing to remain in the chamber and argue for a more cautious approach. Their position: the House must first summon officials from the National Bank of Malawi to explain how funds linked to the Amaryllis transaction were allegedly accessed despite reported restrictions on the account.

The disagreement was not just procedural--it was political, strategic, and deeply revealing.

Tensions reached a boiling point when MCP members staged a dramatic walkout from the chamber in protest, underscoring the intensity of the internal rift and the party's struggle to maintain a unified front on a matter of national importance.

As the opposition battled itself, the government moved in with a firm and uncompromising stance.

Leader of the House Jappie Mhango flatly rejected calls to table the report, dismissing it as incomplete and unfit for presentation. In a defiant tone, Mhango made it clear that the executive would not bow to pressure--whether from the opposition or within Parliament itself.

"When I speak in this House, I speak on authority. No one will force me to do things their way. If I know this is wrong, I will not go for it," Mhango declared.

He doubled down on government's position, insisting that due process must take precedence over political urgency.

"We will not get involved in things that are half-baked. Let the committee do a thorough job. When all this is done, this House will get that report," he said.

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The government's refusal to table the report--coupled with visible fractures within MCP--has turned the Amaryllis inquiry into more than just a corruption probe. It is now a test of political discipline, institutional credibility, and Parliament's ability to hold power to account without collapsing into internal discord.

With key stakeholders still reportedly not interviewed and fresh questions emerging around financial transactions involving the National Bank of Malawi, the battle lines are clearly drawn.

What remains uncertain is whether Parliament can recover from this moment of division--or whether the Amaryllis saga will continue to deepen cracks within both the opposition and the broader governance system.