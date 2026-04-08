Malawi: Police Defuse Explosive Devices Discovered At Construction Site in Mchinji As Security Concerns Mount

Police in Mchinji District were on high alert yesterday after construction workers unearthed four suspected explosive devices buried underground at a site located on a former airstrip in the iNkosi Zulu area.

The alarming discovery was made by Billy Malemba and his colleagues while carrying out routine excavation works. According to reports, the workers immediately alerted authorities after noticing unusual metallic objects suspected to be dangerous.

In response, a specialized team from the National Police Headquarters in Lilongwe, including members of the Counter-Terrorism and Anti-Explosives Unit, was swiftly deployed to the scene. Upon assessment, the team identified the devices as highly dangerous and proceeded to safely detonate one of them on-site to neutralize the immediate threat.

Authorities have since cordoned off the area as investigations continue to determine the origin and intent behind the buried explosives. However, Central West Region Police Public Relations Officer, Foster Benjamin, was not immediately available to provide official details regarding the possible source of the devices or how long they may have been buried at the site.

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Security expert Sheriff Kaisi has called for a thorough and urgent investigation, warning that the discovery raises serious national security concerns. He pointed to Mchinji's strategic location--bordering both Zambia and Mozambique--as a factor that cannot be ignored.

"This is a sensitive matter that requires comprehensive investigation. The presence of such devices in a border district raises critical questions about their origin and purpose," said Kaisi.

He further urged members of the public to exercise extreme caution and avoid the area, advising them to report any suspicious objects or activities to law enforcement agencies while investigations are ongoing.

In a disturbing twist, an elephant ivory tusk was also reportedly found buried alongside the explosive devices, raising additional concerns about possible links to illegal wildlife trafficking or other criminal activities.

This incident comes barely a day after another security scare in the same district, where an AK-47 rifle was discovered along the banks of the Ludzi River on Monday.

The back-to-back discoveries have heightened anxiety among residents and intensified calls for increased surveillance and security operations in the district, as authorities race to establish whether the incidents are connected or merely coincidental.

Police have assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to secure the area and prevent any potential danger, while investigations remain ongoing.