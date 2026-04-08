Tanzania: Commission of Inquiry Granted 21 More Days to Complete Task

Dar es Salaam — THE Independent Commission of Inquiry into the October 29, 2025 incidents has been granted an additional 21 days to complete its work, extending its deadline to April 24th, this year.

In a notice issued by the Commission Chairperson through the government gazette dated April 4th, this year, the appointing authority approved the extension to allow for the completion of key tasks.

These include thorough analysis of collected evidence, reports, and public submissions, as well as providing time for forensic experts to conduct detailed examinations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The extension will also enable the Commission to review newly submitted exhibits, finalise its report for submission to President Samia Suluhu Hassan, and prepare translations of the document.

This is the second extension granted to the Commission, following an earlier 42-day extension. The Commission began its work on November 20th, last year, and was initially expected to complete its mandate within 90 days.

However, due to various factors, the timeline was extended, requiring the Commission to submit its report to the President on or before April 3, this year.

According to the statement, the first extension led to a higher-than-expected turnout of citizens, which prevented the Commission from completing its work within the extended timeframe.

As a result, the Commission continued receiving additional evidence, reports, and public opinions, making it necessary to request more time.

"The Commission continued to receive substantial public submissions beyond expectations, making it impossible to conclude its work within the initial extension period," the statement reads.

It continues, "The public is hereby informed that the appointing authority has approved the request for additional time and has extended the Commission's deadline by twenty-one (21) days, requiring it to complete its work on or before April 24, 2026."

The move has been welcomed by analysts and the public, describing it as a bold and necessary step that underscores President Samia Suluhu Hassan's commitment to transparency and accountability.

They expressed optimism that the Commission's report, expected soon, will help strengthen peace and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Speaking with 'Daily News', political analyst Mr Hamiduni Maliseli said that it is important to understand that the Commission was established by the president's own initiative, with the aim of uncovering the truth about the incident and determining the best way to address its consequences.

He stressed that since the President formed the Commission with the intention of finding the truth, it is wise to allow it sufficient time to complete its work.

He added that extending the timeline whether by 21 days or even more is preferable than rushing to produce an incomplete report.

"It is important to uncover the full truth to answer the many questions citizens may have. Let us ask ourselves: what is the benefit of a report released quickly if it does not answer all the key questions? Tanzanians are inquisitive people who seek thorough answers. Therefore, it is better for the Commission to have enough time to do its work properly," he said.

He further said that the appointed members are experienced professionals capable of conducting a thorough investigation for the benefit of the nation.

Dar es Salaam Tumaini University Assistant Lecturer, Ms Rachel Yusuph, said that extending the deadline does not indicate negligence but rather demonstrates a commitment to ensuring the work is done accurately, given the seriousness of the matter.

She said that citizens expect the process to be carried out efficiently and with integrity so that the results are credible and trustworthy.

"It is important to avoid rushing the work when some aspects have not been fully examined. Extending time, when necessary, is a wise decision, not a sign of weakness. This is a serious national matter, and many people are eagerly awaiting answers," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She added that the issue has significant impact, and the findings could drive meaningful change in society and help prevent similar challenges from recurring.

"People should remain patient and allow the Commission to do its work properly. The report is not just a document but also a guide toward reconciliation, so it must be prepared with accuracy, professionalism, and inclusion of all voices. No matter how long the night is, morning will eventually come," she said.

Citizens have also expressed support for the move, describing it as a demonstration of goodwill and leadership. "I commend President Samia for forming this commission.

It shows her goodwill toward the country and its people. Had she chosen to remain silent, there is little we could have done," said Mohammed Bohero, a resident of Karume in Dar es Salaam.

Another resident, Jamal Sadat Mbiku, expressed hope that the findings of the commission will provide lasting solutions to the unrest witnessed last October and serve as a key tool in sustaining national peace.