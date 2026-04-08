Kenya: Ruto Signs Budget Unlocking Sh2 Billion for Protest Victims

Nairobi — Victims of past protests and human rights violations are set to receive two billion shillings in compensation following the signing of the supplementary budget by President William Ruto.

The move is part of commitments under the 10-Point Agenda agreed between the United Democratic Alliance and the Orange Democratic Movement.

Deputy Chief of Staff in the Executive Office of the President, Koli Nanok, said the compensation exercise will be coordinated through the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights to ensure all victims are properly identified and supported.

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The compensation will cover victims of protests and human rights violations between 2017 and 2024 and will be managed under a clear legal framework, with oversight from the courts and KNCHR.

So far, 1,224 victims have been identified and are undergoing verification based on eligibility criteria.

KNCHR chairperson Claris Ongagah urged victims of human rights violations, including those linked to protests and demonstrations, to come forward and submit supporting documents such as P3 forms, Medical reports, OB reports, Post-mortem reports and Witness statements.

In a statement issued in March 13, 2026, the Commission emphasized that proper documentation is essential for verification and eventual inclusion in the compensation framework.

The call follows a Presidential Proclamation and a Gazette Notice issued on March 6, 2026, directing the commission to develop a national framework for compensation and reparations within 60 days.

According to the KNCHR, the initiative aims to provide redress to victims and families who have suffered loss, injuries and trauma arising from human rights abuses.

The process is also anchored in a High Court judgment delivered in December 2025 in Kerugoya, which affirmed the Commission's constitutional mandate to spearhead the development of a reparations framework.

KNHCR Chairperson said the proposed framework will adopt a human rights-based approach that goes beyond financial compensation.

Under the model, victims could benefit from several forms of redress including restitution, rehabilitation and official recognition of the violations they suffered.

The framework also proposes psychosocial and medical support for survivors, as well as public acknowledgments, apologies and memorialisation for victims. Institutional reforms aimed at preventing future violations will also form part of the proposals.

Claims can be submitted through SMS to 22359, by email, or through the commission's toll-free hotline. Victims may also present their documents at the commission's offices in Nairobi and regional centres including Kitale, Kisumu, Mombasa, Nyahururu, Wajir, Kajiado, Isiolo and Garissa.