Uganda Pumps Shs905 Billion Into Afcon 2027 Drive

Kampala, Uganda — Uganda has committed an additional 905 billion Shillings to strengthen its preparedness to co-host the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON PAMOJA tournament in 2027.

Denis Mugimba, the Chairperson of the Communications and Signage Sub-Committee, says the country remains on course to host matches at key venues, including Nelson Mandela National Stadium, Namboole and Hoima City Stadium.

However, a recent inspection by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) revealed notable gaps. The report found that all four proposed stadia are not yet up to the required standards, highlighting deficiencies in stadium infrastructure, training facilities, road networks, and hotel capacity. Compared to co-hosts Kenya and Tanzania, Uganda was assessed as less prepared.

Additional venues expected to support the tournament include Akii-Bua Stadium in Lira, as well as training facilities such as FUFA Kadiba Stadium, Nakivubo Stadium, and Kyambogo Grounds, all of which are scheduled for completion by January 2027, according to Mugimba.

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He noted that a key challenge remains the readiness of Uganda's private sector to fully benefit from the tournament. The event is projected to attract up to 650,000 visitors, and if each spends at least 1,000 US Dollars, it could inject a minimum of 500 million US Dollars into the local economy.

To boost visitor numbers, the Cabinet has approved a visa waiver for all travellers coming to Uganda. The waiver will take effect one month before the tournament and remain in place until one month after it ends, as part of a broader effort to promote "Destination Uganda." Government funding has also been directed toward several priority areas. A total of 17.7 billion Shillings has been allocated to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), including 12.55 billion Shillings for national team preparations and 5.2 billion Shillings for upgrading Kadiba Stadium as a training venue.

To improve fan safety, access, and mobility, 213.76 billion Shillings has been earmarked for upgrading more than 47 kilometres of roads, pedestrian walkways, and street lighting in Hoima and around Namboole. In addition, 101.1 billion Shillings has been set aside to support the upgrading of selected hotels in Hoima and Masindi, as well as the construction of a new hotel to serve Kabalega International Airport through a Uganda Development Bank facility.

Another 91.05 billion Shillings will go toward upgrading Hoima Regional Referral Hospital, Masindi General Hospital, and Buseruka Health Centre III to meet CAF medical requirements, including intensive care and emergency services.

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A further 37.85 billion Shillings has been allocated to a marketing and promotion campaign under "Destination Uganda," aimed at leveraging the tournament's global visibility to boost tourism, trade, and investment.

Mugimba reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring a ready environment for Uganda's successful co-hosting of the tournament.

The Inter-Sectoral Steering Forum was established to support the Local Organising Committee, bringing together more than 20 key stakeholders, including government entities, the private sector, and FUFA, to oversee readiness for both CHAN 2025 and AFCON 2027.