Uganda: NRM MPs-Elect Begin Intensive Kyankwanzi Retreat Ahead of 12th Parliament

Members of Parliament-elect from the National Resistance Movement have commenced a week-long retreat at the National Leadership Institute aimed at preparing them to execute party responsibilities in the 12th Parliament.

The retreat was convened by the NRM National Chairman and President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who called the meeting to orient legislators on coordinating and advancing the ruling party's legislative agenda.

About 370 NRM MPs-elect, alongside several independent legislators who cooperate with the ruling party, are attending the training.

They are joined by senior party figures from the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC), underscoring the strategic importance of the gathering.

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The legislators departed from the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Tuesday before heading to Kyankwanzi, where the official programme will run until April 15, 2026.

Among notable attendees is Norbert Mao, President General of the Democratic Party, whose party has a cooperation agreement with the NRM government.

Mao, who has declared interest in contesting for the position of Speaker of Parliament, used the occasion to rally support among legislators.

Speaking before departure, he likened Members of Parliament to the crested crane on Uganda's national emblem, arguing that if the bird understood its importance, it would spend its time at State House, Parliament, and the courts.

He urged MPs-elect to recognise the weight of their mandate and back his bid to preside over parliamentary proceedings.

Officials overseeing the retreat have issued strict participation guidelines, barring legislators from carrying alcohol, mobile phones, laptops, and other electronic gadgets during the training period.

The restrictions are intended to ensure full concentration and discipline throughout the programme.

The Kyankwanzi retreat has historically served as a key platform for shaping legislative direction within the ruling party, often setting the tone for parliamentary priorities and internal cohesion ahead of a new term.