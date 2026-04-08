Kenya: Egyptian Healthcare Provider Alameda Enters Kenya

8 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Egyptian healthcare provider Alameda Healthcare Group has expanded into Kenya with the launch of a specialised medical facility in Nairobi.

The new clinic, located at Landmark Plaza, will offer advanced diagnostic and treatment services in cardiac sciences, oncology, neuroscience, renal care, orthopaedics, spine, and gastrointestinal and liver diseases.

Chief Executive Officer Neeraj Mishra said the move marks a key step in the group's African expansion strategy.

"Our entry into Kenya marks a strategic step in Alameda Healthcare's growth across Africa... Nairobi is a natural gateway for our regional ambitions," he said.

The company added that the Kenyan facility will also serve as a referral centre for specialised treatment in Egypt.

Egypt's Ambassador to Kenya Hatem Youssri welcomed the investment, saying it reflects strengthening bilateral ties and Egypt's growing role in supporting healthcare development across the continent.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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