Namibia: Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup Fuels Rising Talent

The Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup continues to live up to its reputation as Namibia's premier grassroots development platform, with a significant number of netball players making their debut at this year's tournament.

Across various teams, several under-20 athletes featured for the first time, underlining the competition's role in nurturing emerging talent.

Coaches, team managers, players, and officials from Netball Namibia have confirmed to The Namibian Sport that most teams included at least three to five debutants, with some players travelling outside their regions for the first time.

Omusati netball coach David Koleni reveals that about 75% of his squad consisted of debutants at the tournament, highlighting a strong emphasis on grassroots development.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

For many of these players, the competition marked more than just their first appearance on a national stage; it also provided an opportunity to travel, gain exposure, and compete at a higher level.

The Namibian Sport spoke to several players about their experiences.

Oshikoto player Ipahe Dausas describes the experience as both overwhelming and rewarding.

"It feels very overwhelming to be here. It's such a great experience and opens up many opportunities for my team and me," she says, adding that it was her first time travelling outside her region.

Kavango West centre Lidya Abel shares similar sentiments.

"It feels great because not everyone gets this opportunity to play for the regional team," she says, adding that she has improved significantly under her current coach. Abel also expresses her ambition to earn a place in the national team.

Her teammate, goalkeeper Hylia Ngifikwa, also made her debut at the tournament and relished the experience of competing far from home.

"It's my first time at the Newspaper Cup, and coming this far to Keetmanshoop has made me really excited," she says.

Ngifikwa explains that she was selected after impressing regional selectors during a school tournament. Reflecting on her performances, she admits it has been a learning curve.

"I don't rate my performance highly because I played out of position in my first game, which was difficult. But I am learning," she says.

Despite the challenges, Ngifikwa has big ambitions. "I want to travel to South Africa and even beyond Africa because of netball. I want to see the world through sport," she adds.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Coaches and officials believe early exposure at tournaments of this scale is key to developing players and preparing them for national selection.

Adding to the list of emerging talents is Erongo wing attack Rianie Esterhuizen, who is also experiencing the tournament at a formative stage of her career.

"I felt very good. It's a great opportunity and it will help me prepare well for the rest of the season," she says

Esterhuizen, who is in her matric year, says she is determined to continue playing netball beyond school level. "I don't have much left in terms of school netball, but I'd like to go further in the sport. Maybe I'll play at university or for my region or country."

On her part, she acknowledged there is still room for growth. "I think it was okay. I'm not playing in my normal position, but I'm learning a lot by participating here," she says.

The young player says she drew inspiration from South African star Nicole Breedt, her favourite player.

Looking ahead, Esterhuizen remains confident in her team's potential.

"It's all about the team. I must just work hard and implement everything the coaches taught me. If we all do that, Erongo can go far," she says.