Uganda: Buganda Leaders Trained On 'Tubeere Balamu' Health Insurance Initiative

Leaders in the Buganda Kingdom have been trained on the "Tubeere Balamu" health insurance scheme, an initiative aimed at improving access to affordable healthcare among the kingdom's people.

Opening the session, Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga stressed the importance of health in development, saying, "Restoring Buganda to its former glory may be difficult unless the people are healthy." He added, "When people are healthy and able to work effectively, they can improve their livelihoods and ultimately uplift Buganda."

Through the Kabaka Foundation, the kingdom has been organizing medical camps that provide free treatment to communities. However, according to the Foundation's Executive Director, Eddie Kaggwa Ndagala, demand for these services has been overwhelming.

"In the six counties where we have conducted medical camps--Buddu, Busiro, Ssingo, Kyaddondo, Kyaggwe, and Bulemeezi--the number of people has been very high," he explained.

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He noted that it can take up to three years for the camps to return to the same area, prompting the need for a more sustainable solution.

"That is why we introduced a low-cost health insurance scheme, because existing insurance options are expensive and many people do not understand how insurance works," Ndagala said. He added,

"The shs. 198,000 package is intended to ensure that people can access treatment without waiting for the next medical camp."

Ndagala expressed confidence in the program, stating, "We believe this initiative will run effectively and that the Kabaka's people will receive proper medical care."

He also commended partners who have supported the initiative, including Jubilee Insurance, Diamond Trust Bank, I&M Bank, Uganda Red Cross Society, and Uganda Blood Transfusion Services.

The CEO of Jubilee Insurance, Eugene Mupekhele, highlighted financial barriers to healthcare, noting, "Many people want good health and quality medical care but cannot afford it." He added, "The Tubeere Balamu insurance is a timely solution because it is affordable and covers common illnesses such as malaria."

He further emphasized the burden of malaria in Uganda, saying, "A lot of money that would be used for development is instead spent on treating malaria, which affects the country's economy."

The Chairperson of the Kabaka Foundation Board,retired Bishop Henry Katumba Tamale, underscored the importance of insurance, stating, "Insurance helps people during difficult times when they are unable to meet medical expenses on their own." He urged the public to embrace it, adding, "People should not take insurance as a luxury but as a form of protection."

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Meanwhile, Jennifer Mirembe Ssensuwa educated participants on key insurance principles. She explained, "Insurance is governed by principles such as utmost good faith, insurable interest, indemnity, proximate cause, contribution, and subrogation, which ensure fairness and transparency in compensation."