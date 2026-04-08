Rwanda: Kwibuka 32 - Nations Mark Genocide in Show of Solidarity With Rwanda

As Rwanda marks the 32nd commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi (Kwibuka32), countries, international organisations, and global institutions have joined the nation in expressing solidarity, honouring victims, and reaffirming commitments to remembrance and the prevention of genocide.

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Messages shared on social media platforms by world leaders, diplomatic missions, and multilateral organisations emphasised shared responsibility to protect truth, promote unity, and confront hate speech and denial.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres noted that the international community must draw lessons from past failures to prevent future atrocities.

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"We must learn from past failures and protect the living, by rejecting hatred, inflammatory rhetoric and incitement to violence."

The African Union, marking the commemoration at its headquarters in Ethiopia, underscored the importance of remembrance as a call to collective action against hatred and division.

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AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said remembrance must go beyond mourning.

"We remember over one million lives lost to hatred, indifference and inaction. Kwibuka is not only a moment of mourning, but also a call to truth, responsibility and vigilance."

He warned against rising threats of hate speech and polarisation, calling for unity and decisive action.

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"Africa affirms: never again will organised hatred be allowed to become a political project."

The Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted its participation in commemorative events in Amsterdam, reaffirming solidarity with Rwanda.

"The Netherlands shows its solidarity by honouring all those who lost their lives and by recognizing the strength and resilience of the survivors."

Estonia Ministry of Foreign Affairs joined in remembrance, stressing continued solidarity with survivors and the people of Rwanda.

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Shimada, participated in a commemoration ceremony hosted by the Embassy of Rwanda in Japan, reflecting diplomatic engagement in honour of Kwibuka32.

Luxembourg's Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised collective responsibility in preserving memory and promoting awareness.

"We share a collective responsibility to remember, to educate, and to act."

La Francophonie highlighted the importance of passing on history to future generations while reaffirming its commitment to peace and the fight against hate speech.

"Let us pay tribute to the victims and honour their memory, while recalling the need to pass on this history to future generations."

Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot through his X account, underscored the duty of remembrance and the ongoing fight against impunity and denial.

"It is our shared responsibility to ensure that such atrocities are never repeated."

The European Union, through its Ambassador to Rwanda Belen Calvo Uyarra, joined Rwanda in remembering the victims and recognising the resilience of survivors.

The Chinese Embassy in Rwanda also participated in the commemoration, represented by Ambassador Gao Wenqi.

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In a subsequent message shared on its social media platforms, the embassy commended Rwanda's resilience and reiterated its support for the country's continued journey of unity and renewal.

"The Embassy salutes the courage and great efforts of the Rwandan people along this tough journey. We stand with you to remember-unite-renew for a better future."

Israel's Embassy in Rwanda joined in commemorations, stressing the importance of remembrance, education, and global responsibility in preventing genocide.

"We reaffirm our commitment to remembrance, education, and the shared responsibility to confront hatred and prevent genocide wherever it may arise."

In addition, international sports partners associated with Rwanda, including Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, also shared messages of solidarity in line with the Kwibuka32 commemorations.