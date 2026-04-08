Rwanda: Resilience On the Field - How Survivors Rewrote Their Stories in Sports

The 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi left Rwanda devastated, claiming more than one million lives in just 100 days and leaving survivors with deep physical and emotional scars that continue to heal over time.

Several athletes who survived the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda went on to achieve stardom, becoming pillars of Rwandan sports and using their platforms for healing and national unity.

Times Sport highlights a number of survivors who rose from tragedy to become influential figures in football, volleyball, and basketball.

Eric Eugène Murangwa (Football)

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Murangwa, a former goalkeeper for Rayon Sports and the Rwanda national team, is among the most well-known survivors. He lived through the genocide after being recognized and protected by fans and soldiers who admired him as a footballer.

Despite losing 35 members of his family, Murangwa survived--thanks in part to individuals, including a member of the Interahamwe militia known as Zuzu, who spared his life out of loyalty to Rayon Sports.

He sought refuge at Hôtel des Mille Collines, before later receiving protection from teammates and others.

After relocating to the United Kingdom, Murangwa was awarded an MBE for his work in genocide education. He also founded the Ishami Foundation in 2010, using sport as a tool to promote peace, unity, and reconciliation.

Maxime Mwiseneza

Maxime Marius Mwiseneza, a former basketball player and current coach, turned to sport as a path toward healing after surviving the genocide.

He lost both his parents during the early weeks of the violence, which began when he was just 11 years old. Though he survived alongside his siblings, the trauma profoundly shaped his life.

"Basketball gave me hope to live a normal life again," he has said.

Mwiseneza went on to play for institutions such as the former Kigali Institute of Education (KIE) and KIST, as well as Espoir BBC, before retiring in 2010 to take up coaching. He later coached Rwanda Energy Group Basketball Club and has since risen to become Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC).

Joseph 'Jeff' Ndahiro

Joseph Ndahiro, now an assistant coach at Gisagara Volleyball Club, is another survivor who has dedicated his life to sport.

He survived the genocide in Huye alongside a few family members, though many others were lost.

Ndahiro's volleyball journey began in school, playing for Petit Séminaire de Karubanda, Groupe Scolaire de Butare, and later Kigali Volleyball Club. He has since built a reputation in coaching, contributing to team development and competitiveness in Rwanda's volleyball league.

He remains an active figure in the sport, helping nurture talent and strengthen team performance.

Joseline Umulisa

Born on in Kirehe District, Eastern Province, Umulisa is a former tennis player whose career spans 18 years. She is the seventh child from a family of eight; five girls and three boys.

At barely 9 years of age, her late parents Pierre Claver Gashumba and Godberthe Mukangarambe, and five siblings were killed during the Genocide. While recovering, she discovered sports and eventually focused on tennis with support from local coaches.

By the mid-2000s, she became one of Rwanda's top female players, representing the country internationally and earning a scholarship to study at then Kigali Institute of Education (KIE).

Umulisa is now the founder of the Tennis Rwanda Children's Foundation (TRCF), a non-profit organisation which aims to create opportunities and bring positive change to the lives of children who can benefit physically and psychologically from learning tennis.

Founded in 2023, TRCF enrolls nearly 3,000 children, although many of them still lack adequate tennis courts to develop and refine their skills.

Jean-Pierre Karabaranga (Volleyball)

Ambassador Jean-Pierre Karabaranga is another prominent figure who transitioned from sports into public service.

A former volleyball player for the National University of Rwanda and the national team, Karabaranga also coached at university level before moving into leadership roles.

He later served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture and Sport and went on to represent Rwanda as Ambassador to several countries, including Senegal, Mali, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Cabo Verde, and the Netherlands.

Antoine Sebarinda (Volleyball)

Antoine Sebarinda is a respected name in Rwandan volleyball, known for his contributions as a player, coach, and administrator.

A survivor of the genocide, he lost close family members, including his brother Dominique Sebarinda--a key national team player who was killed alongside their parents and siblings in Huye.

Despite this loss, Sebarinda chose to rebuild through sport. He played for the national team before moving into coaching roles in Rwanda and abroad, including in Burundi.

In 2013, he contested for the presidency of the Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB), reflecting his commitment to the sport's growth.

He also founded a commemorative volleyball tournament to honour those killed during the genocide, using sport as a means of remembrance and healing.

"Volleyball can help heal the wounds of the genocide and unite Rwandans," he has said.

Olivier Karekezi

Karekezi is one of Rwanda's most successful footballers and a legend of the Amavubi and he played a key role in Rwanda's historic qualification for the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

Born in Gikondo, Kicukiro District, Karekezi lost his mother and two brothers during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. During his recovery, football became a source of hope and resilience in his life.

Over a career spanning two decades, he played for top local clubs like APR FC and international teams including Sweden's Helsingborg and Norway's Hamarkameratene.

After retiring, he briefly coached Rayon Sports in 2017, winning the Super Cup.

Cathia Uwamahoro

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Uwamahoro is one of Rwanda's most prominent female cricketers, whose life story reflects resilience and determination.

She was only six months old when her father and several relatives were killed during the Genocide.

Living in Gisozi, Kigali at the time, she survived alongside her mother, becoming her only child. Despite growing up without her father, Uwamahoro drew strength from her mother's perseverance and hard work.

She rose to national and international recognition after setting a Guinness World Record in February 2017 for the longest cricket net session by a woman.

Her achievement boosted cricket's visibility in Rwanda and fulfilled her personal dream. Beyond success, the sport provided her with a sense of family, unity, and emotional support.

Aristide Mugabe

Born in Huye District, Southern Province, Mugabe is the second of three boys in his family. He was six years old when the Genocide against the Tutsi happened in 1994, taking the lives of his father, older brother, and other relatives.

The genocide forced him to flee and abandon football, the sport he loved playing with his brother. He later switched to basketball, which gave him a renewed sense of purpose and community.

He debuted in Rwanda's top league in 2007 with Rusizi Basketball Club and later played for Espoir, Patriots and Kepler where he retired and eventually became the club's assistant coach.

He also represented the national basketball team for over a decade. Mugabe is regarded as a basketball legend in Rwanda.