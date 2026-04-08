Tanzania: Public Warned Over Unsafe Meat Practices

Zanzibar — THE public has been urged to adhere to proper animal slaughter procedures to prevent diseases that could pose serious risks to human health.

The warning comes after authorities in Mwanakwerekwe seized suspected stolen beef, which had been slaughtered without veterinary supervision.

"The meat was confiscated through a joint operation involving community policing officers and the Mwanakwerekwe Police Station," said Ms Hawa Said Kassim, Head of the Kisakasaka Quarantine Station.

She explained that the beef was deemed unsafe for human consumption because it failed to meet required health and hygiene standards during slaughter.

"Consuming such meat could pose serious health risks to the public," she added.

Assistant Police Inspector Ali Mohammed Kidete said the police are continuing to educate youths on avoiding criminal activities, including livestock theft, and encouraged them to engage in lawful income-generating activities.

He stressed the importance of discouraging criminal acts, particularly livestock theft, which has been on the rise in some areas.