Tanzania: TMDA Warns Against Sharing Misleading Health Videos Online

Dodoma — THE Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA) has cautioned the public against sharing unverified and misleading health-related videos on social media, warning that the trend is fuelling unnecessary panic and undermining patient care.

The warning follows the circulation of a viral video showing an individual opening a capsule and removing objects resembling small nails, claims the authority has strongly dismissed.

In a statement released on Monday, TMDA said such content is often staged to attract attention and mislead the public, urging citizens to exercise caution before believing or sharing such material.

"These types of videos are designed to shock and misinform. They should not be considered credible evidence regarding the safety of medicines," the statement said.

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According to TMDA, the spread of unverified information not only misleads the public but also poses a serious risk to health, as it may discourage patients from taking prescribed medication.

The regulator emphasised that all medicines distributed in the country undergo rigorous regulatory processes to ensure their safety, quality, and efficacy.

It further explained that modern pharmaceutical manufacturing systems are highly automated, making it virtually impossible for foreign objects to be inserted into capsules without detection.

TMDA urged the public to seek professional medical advice and to obtain medicines only from authorised outlets, including registered pharmacies, accredited drug dispensing outlets, and recognised health facilities.

The authority also called on citizens to report any suspected irregularities through official channels, including its headquarters and zonal offices, rather than relying on social media.

"Responsible reporting enables us to take swift action while protecting the public from misinformation," the statement added.

TMDA reiterated its call for responsible online behaviour, warning that the continued spread of false information could disrupt treatment and create unnecessary fear among patients.