Tanzania: Bukoba Strategic Project On Track for Timely Completion

Bukoba — BUKOBA Urban Member of Parliament, Engineer Johnstone Mutasingwa has assured residents that key strategic development projects underway in the municipality will be completed on schedule and begin delivering services to the public.

He described the Transforming Infrastructure and Competitiveness (TACTIC) project as a 'gamechanger' set to transform the economy of Kagera Region, urging citizens to support government initiatives.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, Eng Mutasingwa said approximately 30.2bn/- has been allocated for Bukoba's development, covering a range of initiatives.

These include the construction of a modern market complex, a new bus terminal at Kyakairabwa, conservation of 7.2 kilometres of the Kanoni River, upgrading of 10.7 kilometres of roads, and installation of 426 solar-powered streetlights.

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He further noted that the upgrading of a four-lane road in Bukoba Municipality is expected to be completed in July this year, following the disbursement of additional funds to the contractor.

"The conservation of 7.2 kilometres of the Kanoni River has already commenced, with all necessary equipment in place at the project site. The TACTIC project is a milestone that will transform the regional economy. Citizens should take advantage of emerging opportunities, such as investing in high end hotels and conference facilities," he said.

Eng Mutasingwa also commended the country's economic performance under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, expressing optimism about the future.

He revealed that the old Bukoba bus stand, which has been under renovation, is expected to reopen soon, with several new stalls already completed and allocated to traders.

According to the 2022 Population and Housing Census, Bukoba Municipality has a population of about 145,000 people across 14 wards: Bakoba, Bilele, Buhembe, Hamugembe, Ijuganyondo, Kagondo, Kahororo, Kashai, Kibeta, Kitendaguro, Miembeni, Nshambya, Nyanga and Rwamishenye.