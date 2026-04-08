Tanzania: Ruwasa Sets 15.54bn/ - for Water Projects

Dodoma — THE Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) in Dodoma Region plans to spend approximately 15.54bn/- in the 2026/27 financial year to implement five key priorities aimed at expanding access to clean and safe water.

For the 2025/26 financial year, the agency had earmarked 15.2bn/- to implement 83 projects at various stages.

By February 2026, a total of 3.86bn/- had been disbursed, equivalent to 25.48 per cent of the approved funds.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking in Dodoma, the RUWASA Regional Manager, Mbaraka Ally, said the 2026/27 budget has been aligned with RUWASA's strategic plan, the National Water Policy, the CCM Election Manifesto and Vision 2050, with the goal of ensuring sustainable water and sanitation services and strengthening the nation's water security.

He outlined the region's five key priorities, beginning with strengthening collaboration with stakeholders and communities in identifying, conserving and developing reliable water sources.

Other priorities include enhancing service delivery in all completed projects while expediting the completion of ongoing water infrastructure.

Furthermore, RUWASA plans to intensify resource mobilisation efforts and work closely with partners to secure additional funding for the completion of priority projects, rehabilitation and expansion of existing schemes and construction of new projects in underserved areas.

The agency will also collaborate with stakeholders to install prepaid water metres for households and institutions to reduce complaints of high-water bills.

Another priority is to scale up training and capacity building for Community-Based Water Supply Organisations (CBWSOs) and the wider community to strengthen service delivery and ensure sustainable management of water infrastructure.

According to available statistics, RUWASA Dodoma is currently responsible for providing water services to an estimated 2,557,344 people of whom 2,325,586 live in 564 villages and 231,758 reside in 107 urban neighbourhoods, including 82 in Dodoma City and 25 in Kondoa Town.