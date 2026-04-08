Kenya Pipeline Outline Major Target At Africa Volleyball Club Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 8, 2026 - Kenya Pipeline women's volleyball team coach Geoffrey Omondi has earmarked the Africa Club Championships in Egypt as the bare minimum for the national champions.

Omondi says the oil merchants are hungry for a seventh continental crown as are other Kenyan representatives.

"Speaking for Kenya Pipeline, we are determined to win the trophy. I know the other teams are determined as well. Whoever among us win the trophy, either way it will be back home. As Kenya Pipeline, we believe and hope we are the ones who will bring the trophy back home," the tactician said.

Pipeline will be hoisting the Kenyan flag high, alongside local rivals Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at the competition, set to serve off on April 11 (Saturday) to April 24.

Kenyan teams have historically enjoyed success on the continental stage.

Despite their six titles, Pipeline's last continental glory came in 2005, with KCB the last Kenyan side to lift the crown in 2022.

The oil merchants finished third in the last edition of the competition in Abuja, Nigeria in April last year.

It was the third straight edition in which Pipeline finished on the podium, after securing silver in 2024 and 2023.