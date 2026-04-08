North Africa: Over 180 Feared Dead in Crossings From Africa as Mediterranean Death Toll Nears 1,000 in 2026

Migrants and refugees were rescued in the Mediterranean after drifting in an overcrowded wooden boat (file photo).

Geneva — Over 180 people are feared dead, or missing, in the latest Mediterranean shipwrecks in crossings from North Africa, with total deaths in 2026 now nearing 1,000, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) says.

In the Central Mediterranean alone, around 765 people have perished this year (2026), over 460 more than during the same period last year (2025) – an increase of more than 150 percent, the IOM said.

Across the Mediterranean as a whole, at least 990 deaths have been recorded in 2026, making it one of the deadliest starts to a year since 2014.

“These tragedies show, once again, that far too many people are still risking their lives on dangerous routes,” said IOM director general Amy Pope.

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“Saving lives must come first. But we also need stronger, unified efforts to stop traffickers and smugglers from exploiting vulnerable people, and to expand safe and regular pathways – so no one is ever forced into these deadly journeys.”

On April 5, more than 80 migrants went missing when a boat capsized in the Central Mediterranean after departing from Tajoura, Libya, with around 120 people on board.

The vessel shipped water in turbulent weather before overturning.

- 32 rescued

A merchant vessel and a tugboat rescued 32 survivors, who were later brought to Lampedusa by the Italian Coast Guard.

Two bodies have been recovered, while IOM teams are assisting survivors on the ground.

Earlier, on April 1, 19 people were found dead aboard a vessel off southern Italy near Lampedusa.

Survivors said the boat had left Zuara, Libya, overnight between March 28 and 29.

Fifty-eight people were rescued, including women and children, with several reported in critical condition.

After three days at sea, the vessel was left adrift due to engine failure, fuel shortages and lack of food as weather conditions deteriorated.

Other recent incidents underline the risks along Mediterranean routes.

On March 28, at least 22 people died off Crete after departing from eastern Libya, while a 30 March shipwreck near Sfax, Tunisia, left 19 dead and around 20 missing.

IOM warns that search-and-rescue capacity remains insufficient, urging stronger coordination to save lives at sea and calling for expanded legal migration pathways to reduce reliance on dangerous crossings.